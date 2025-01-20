Prince Andrew makes rare appearance after missing Christmas with the royals

Andrew, who turns 65 next month, cut a pensive figure as he drove his own car through the Windsor estate. #
His former wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, celebrated Christmas with him at their shared residence, Royal Lodge. However, their eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated Christmas in Norfolk while their youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, spent the festive period with her husband Jack Brooksbank's family.
The Duke stepped back from public duties in 2019 amid his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and has only made a handful of public appearances since then, including last year's Easter Sunday service.
The royal was dressed in a padded navy coat, a matching sweater, dark trousers and a striped helmet as he joined a horse groom for a ride.
Andrew has inherited his late mother Queen Elizabeth II's love of horseriding and is regularly seen going for rides in Windsor Great Park.
As well as Sienna, Andrew is a grandfather to Eugenie's sons, August and Ernest Brooksbank.
The family is weeks away from welcoming a new addition with the impending birth of Beatrice's second child.
