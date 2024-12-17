Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's Christmas card appearance leaves fans saying the same thing

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex delighted royal fans on Monday when they released their 2024 Christmas card.

For the first time since 2021, the couple opted to include a never-before-seen picture of their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The snapshot, which starred among five others on a dark green background, showed the pair excitedly running into their parents' open arms at their Montecito home.

© Archewell The couple sent their Christmas card via email to those signed up to their subscription list

Princess Lilibet, three, looked so sweet in a floral dress and long white socks while Prince Archie, five, rocked a khaki zip-up jumper and blue jeans. They were joined by their beaming parents Meghan and Harry whose faces were lit with joy as they embraced the sibling duo.

The Sussexes' three pet dogs also made an appearance in the wholesome photo. Their black Labrador, Pula, and their two Beagles, Guy and Mamma Mia, could be seen pottering along the cobbled driveway.

© Getty Images The family live in Montecito, California

Harry and Meghan's rare family update sparked a reaction among royal fans, with many fans racing to comment on Archie and Lilibet's grown-up appearance.

One Twitter user wrote: "What a beautiful and happy family. Lilibet is almost as tall as Archie!" while a second noted: "OMG look how big Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are," and a third added: "Wow! Look how Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie have grown."

© Netflix Meghan and Harry share two children together

The duo's vibrant red hair similarly didn't go unnoticed. Lilibet had her thick auburn locks cascading over her shoulders while Archie rocked a headful of golden red curls. "Can we take a moment to appreciate Miss Lilibet's hair?" one Twitter user commented.

Archie and Lilibet's red hair is a trait they've inherited from their father Harry. The father-of-two has previously spoken about the Spencer red hair gene during an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

© Getty Images Prince Archie has inherited the Spencer red hair gene

"The Spencer gene is very, very strong. I actually really, genuinely thought at the beginning of my relationship [with Meghan] that should this go the distance, and we have kids that there's no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife's genes, but I was wrong!"

Meanwhile, in the final episode of their Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, Harry said: "I think at the moment I see a lot of my wife in Archie and a lot of my mum in Lilibet. She's very Spencer-like. She's got the same blue eyes."

Harry and Meghan's Christmas plans

© Getty Images Meghan and her mum Doria have a close bond

While it's not known how the Sussexes plan to spend Christmas, it's likely that they celebrated the festive period with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland. The retired social worker and yoga teacher lives in View Park-Windsor Hills in Los Angeles – a two-hour drive away from the Sussexes.