Exclusive: Prince William to take 'extra responsibility' in the New Year

The Prince of Wales recently confessed to having a "brutal" year following his wife Princess Kate and dad King Charles' health diagnoses. However, according to royal astrologer Debbie Frank it seems things are looking up for Prince William in the New Year.

With 2025 on the horizon, Debbie suggests that this pivotal period will not only bring new opportunities but also redefine his role within the monarchy as his responsibilities increase.

© Getty Prince William will be looking ahead to 2025

Debbie reveals what could be next for the royal in her horoscope here...

"After a volatile 2024, William is moving into a very different phase of life in 2025. March and April involve a huge re-working of plans and schedules as both Mercury and Venus oppose his Mars in Libra (Kate's too)," she told HELLO!.

"They need to be flexible and get ready for the March 29 eclipsed New Moon which is bound to be a game-changer."

Of William taking on a more "digital-first" mindset, she added: "In April William also has the final fling of Uranus over his Venus indicating a total re-focus. Neptune steps into Aries for the first time in 165 years and begins to offer up a huge period of personal and princely adjustment.

"May brings Saturn to the same position suggesting William will be taking on extra responsibilities and duties for the foreseeable future. He is more than a King in waiting, pretty much a virtual King. There is light relief in the form of Jupiter's life-enhancing rays late May through June."

© Shutterstock Prince William may take a different approach when he becomes King

Looking ahead to the latter half of 2025, William will be gearing up for a major public campaign that promises to elevate his profile.

"Late Summer William will be preparing for a big public drive that is very high profile through the rest of the year," continued Debbie.

"He ends 2025 on a high with a great sense of achievement and enjoying massive affection and popularity."