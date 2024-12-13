King Charles' public message to Prince Harry garners overwhelming support from royal fans

It's that time of the year when you might be checking out your top nine Instagram posts.

HELLO! has delved into the royal family's most popular posts and King Charles' birthday tribute for Prince Harry is the sixth favourite.

Back in September, the royal family's official Instagram account shared its first public message for the Duke of Sussex since 2021.

The heartwarming post featured a picture of Harry smiling, with a message which read: "Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!"

The image has been liked by more than 429,000 social media users, and the comments section was flooded with well-wishes for the Prince.

© Instagram The royal family's top nine Instagram posts

Harry has had a strained relationship with his family since he and wife Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

He last saw his father in February when he made a transatlantic dash from California to London following the King's cancer diagnosis.

The Duke also attended the funeral of his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes in August, alongside his brother, the Prince of Wales, but the pair reportedly did not speak to one another.

The royal family received an outpouring of support from people all around the world following Charles' cancer diagnosis, which was confirmed by Buckingham Palace on 5 February.

The statement from the palace, which was shared on Instagram, was liked by over 1.1 million users, and expressed the King's gratitude to his medical team for their "swift intervention".

It ended with: "His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

Among the top nine posts was also Princess Beatrice's baby news in October, with the Palace sharing new photographs of the royal with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and their daughter Sienna.

© The Royal Family The couple shared a joyful photo to mark the news

The couple are expecting their second child in early spring next year.

Footage from the King's birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour, was the second most liked. It marked the Princess of Wales's first major public appearance since her own cancer diagnosis was disclosed.

The King's personal letter to former England football manager, Gareth Southgate, following their heartache in the Euro 2024 final was liked by more than 473,300 people, while a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II on the second anniversary of her death was also among the royal family's top nine posts of the year.

