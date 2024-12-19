Queen Camilla to 'shine' before 'massive' year of transformation

Queen Camilla is set to "shine" ahead of a "massive" period of transformation in 2026, according to the stars.

Princess Diana's much-trusted astrologer Debbie Frank has revealed what is next in line for Her Majesty as 2024 draws to a close. According to the author, Camilla, 77, will enjoy a "positive" 2025 surrounded by "positive energy," with Jupiter enabling her to shine.

© Getty Images 2025 is "looking more positive" for Queen Camilla

"Camilla has been in her shell whilst Mars has been reversing over her Leo Ascendant in December yet 2025 looks more positive. The Cancer Full Moon on 13 January followed by Mars retrograding over the same spot between 21 to 24 January represents a personal challenge," Debbie told HELLO!.

"As expansive Jupiter will light up her four planets in Cancer from July onwards there's positive energy around her from this point. Jupiter will bring her forward and enable her to shine."

© Getty Images 2024 has been a whirlwind year for the royal couple

She continued: "However she's aware there's a hint of big changes in the works which will affect both herself and Charles. These will come about in 2026 which is a massive year of transformation for both Camilla and Charles. Meanwhile 2025 is a year when Camilla makes her mark as Queen and is rather enjoying the goodwill this engenders.

"Key dates for her are the eclipsed New Moon of 30 March which flags up new intentions and 24 July when the Leo New Moon opposite powerful Pluto puts activities in motion that create a signature set of projects."

Queen Camilla's 2024

2024 proved to be a monumental year for King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla. In February, the palace announced King Charles's cancer diagnosis via a statement that read: "During the King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

Camilla has been by her husband's side throughout the year, supporting him on state visits and during royal engagements. In October, meanwhile, the pair undertook a historic tour of Australia and Samoa during which they carried out an impressive number of engagements.

© Pool King Charles III and Queen Camilla during their visit to Samoa

Shortly after returning from their tour, Camilla nonetheless started to experience symptoms of a nasty chest infection. She subsequently missed a string of engagements, including the Royal Variety Performance, as she took time to recover at home.

In December, Her Majesty revealed her chest infection was a form of pneumonia. It is understood the Queen's condition was viral, not bacterial, and she no longer has pneumonia.

She will celebrate Christmas at Sandringham with King Charles and other members of the royal family. In keeping with tradition, the royals are expected to attend a morning service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on His Majesty's sprawling Norfolk estate.