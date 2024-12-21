Meghan Markle has no communication with King Charles - report

It has been reported that Meghan Markle has no communication with her father-in-law, King Charles.

Kate Mansey wrote in The Times on Friday that the Duchess has "no communication with the King and Queen" whilst discussing Prince Harry's decision to sue the government over the removal of his security in the UK.

Kate explained that the discourse between the Monarch and his youngest son will not be resolved until the situation is addressed. She wrote: "Harry's decision to sue the King’s government in the King’s courts is the sticking point, I am told.

"Harry is challenging a decision by Ravec, the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, which decides what security is provided for the royal family and other VIPs. The royal household is represented on the committee and would have had a seat at the table when the decision was made to remove Harry’s automatic right to police protection in Britain.

© Getty Charles walked Meghan down the aisle during her 2018 royal wedding

Adding: "It places the King in a tricky position because Harry has been granted leave to appeal. Until the case is concluded, there is little Charles feels he can say to his son. As for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, there is no communication with the King and Queen."

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

Meghan and Charles' bond

Prior to the Sussexes leaving the UK, Meghan and Charles had a close relationship, with the King walking her down the aisle during her Royal Wedding in 2018.

In his tell-all memoir Spare, Harry revealed that just weeks after the historic occasion the newly-weds went to Scotland to spend time with Charles. "The bond between Meg and Pa, always strong, grew even stronger," after the newly-weds went to Scotland to spend time with him," the prince revealed.

Meghan Markle kisses King Charles in sweet behind-the-scenes wedding moment

He wrote: "One night, over pre-dinner cocktails, Fred Astaire playing in the background, it emerged that Meg shared a birthdate with Pa's favourite person: Gan-Gan. August 4."

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images Meghan and Charles had a close bond

"Gan-Gan" is the affectionate name for Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother. "'Amazing,' Pa said with a smile," added Harry. "At the memory of Gan-Gan, and the link between her and my bride, he suddenly became buoyant, telling stories I'd never heard, essentially performing, showing off for Meg."

Charles and Meghan's first meeting

The pair got on well, even from their first meeting at Clarence House, Harry revealed. He recalled in Spare: "We talked about acting and the arts generally. What a struggle it could be to make your way in such a trade, Pa said. He had a lot of questions about Meg's career, and he looked impressed by the way she answered. Her confidence, her intelligence, I thought, caught him unawares.

© Getty Images Harry recalled how well the pair bonded during a weekend to Scotland

"And then our time was up. Pa and Camilla had another engagement. Royal life. Heavily regimented, overscheduled, so forth. I made a note to explain all this later to Meg.

"We all stood. Meg leaned towards Pa. I flinched; like Willy, Pa wasn't a hugger. Thankfully, she gave him a standard British cheek-to-cheek, which he actually seemed to enjoy. I walked Meg out of Clarence House, into those lush, fragrant gardens, feeling exultant. Well, that's that then, I thought. Welcome to the family."