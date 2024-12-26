Grown up James, Earl of Wessex is a proud brother in loving photo with Lady Louise

James, Earl of Wessex, made a grown-up figure on Wednesday as he joined his sister, parents and other senior members of the royal family for their annual Christmas Day walkabout to St Mary Magdalene Church.

A sweet moment was captured between James, 17, and Lady Louise, 21, as the Earl looked proudly on while his sister spoke to the Reverend Canon Dr Paul Rhys Williams who conducted the service.

© Geoff Robinson James looked proudly at his sister Lady Louise

The siblings have a close bond, as they are often photographed smiling together and sharing a joke during their public outings.

In 2021, their mother Duchess Sophie told The Telegraph how the siblings managed at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said: "If things were kicking off inside, right from the year dot, I'd say: 'Right… outside!' You come back in again and the mood is entirely different. Louise would take herself off on her bike, and James is very self-motivated to get out, so actually, it was never a struggle."

Both James and Louise looked very grown up during the festive outing. James, who recently turned 17, wore a dark overcoat and tie, while his older sister wore a double-breasted coat, a white hat and pale-coloured heels.

© PA Images via Getty Images The whole family enjoyed a festive day out

What is Lady Louise Windsor doing now?

As well as undergoing her higher education studying English Literature at St Andrews University in Scotland, the 21-year-old royal has made history as the first female royal to join the military after the late Queen, by signing up for the Officers' Training Corps, which provides paid military training for students.

As part of her training, she will complete Reserve Officer training modules designed to fit around her degree, learning skills that will set her up for a career in the military after she graduates.

According to the UOTC, cadets have a broad eduction, learning everything from how to wear a uniform correctly to the ability to lead others in stressful situations.

© UK Press via Getty Images Lady Louise divides her time between Scotland and England

16th in line to the throne Lady Louise says: "I am interested in pursuing a career in the military, diplomacy, or law," per her LinkedIn page.

Why does James have a title?

Although James is younger than Lady Louise, he inherited the title instead of his sister, and is called Viscount Severn. Due to the ancient law of primogeniture, titles pass to the oldest male child which is why Louise is a Lady, not a Viscountess.

© UK Press via Getty Images James is now styled the Earl of Wessex

James's title changed to Earl of Wessex in May 2023 when his father, Prince Edward, became Duke of Edinburgh.

Neither James nor his sister have 'HRH' titles, a decision by their parents to enable them to lead more normal lives, with the potential to work for a living.

