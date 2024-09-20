Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lady Louise Windsor's sweet bond with younger brother James, Earl of Wessex in photos
A split image of Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex with their parents

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh share two children…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
10 minutes ago
Lady Louise Windsor, 20, and her brother, James, Earl of Wessex, 16, have grown up largely out of public view. 

As they get older, the sibling duo have been seen attending more and more public events together and it's safe to say they share a close bond often being photographed laughing and joking the occasional times they attend official public outings.

WATCH: The Earl and Countess of Wessex took their children out litter picking in Southsea

Their adoring mother, Sophie, Duchess of Wessex, previously shared an insight into life at home with her then-teenagers, during the pandemic. Telling the Telegraph back in 2021, just how harmoniously the pair co-exist at their impeccable Grade II-listed home Bagshot Park.

Explaining that there were no real points of tension during lockdown, she explained: "If things were kicking off inside, right from the year dot, I’d say: 'Right… outside!' You come back in again and the mood is entirely different. Louise would take herself off on her bike, and James is very self-motivated to get out, so actually, it was never a struggle."

Keep scrolling as we take a look at Louise and James' sweetest sibling photos…

1/7

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex © Max Mumby/Indigo

Matching hats

On day 5 of the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2009, five-year-old Louise donned a matching hat to her then one-year-old brother, who cheekily reached down from his father's grasp to grab his sister, who was happily riding her tricycle.

2/7

Balcony besties© Max Mumby/Indigo

Balcony besties

The sibling duo couldn't have looked sweeter than when they joined their parents on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour in 2013. James used his hands as binoculars to admire the flypast overhead, whilst little Louise used her hand to shield her eyes from the sunshine.

3/7

Rule Britannia© Mark Cuthbert

Rule Britannia

Back in 2012, James caused havoc for his elder sister when they attended the torch trials at Buckingham Palace. Using a UK flag as his 'weapon', he vigorously waved the item at his sister, who didn't seem too impressed!

4/7

Litter pickers© WPA Pool

Litter pickers

Eight years later, it seems James was still finding ways to torment his sister. This time, they were both laughing as James pointed a litter picker holding a sea creature at his sister, who was bowled over during the Great British Beach Clean. Prince Edward even had a chuckle to himself at the scene!

5/7

Poolside chats© Karwai Tang

Poolside chats

At the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022, it seems that the siblings had much to discuss as they sat poolside at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre to watch the swimming.

6/7

All smiles© Max Mumby/Indigo

All smiles

Another moment from the Commonwealth Games saw the sibling duo beaming from ear to ear as they turned up at the NEC for more sporting action.

7/7

Siblings who carriage together© Mark Cuthbert

Siblings who carriage together

During the Queen's Platinum Jubilee birthday parade in 2022, Louise and James looked in high spirits as they sat side by side in their carriage together.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

