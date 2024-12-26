Watch the incredible moment Princess Charlotte stops to take selfie on Christmas day

Princess Charlotte looked all grown up as she joined her parents for the traditional Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham.

© Getty Images Princess Charlotte attended the Christmas morning service at Sandringham Church

The only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales put on a mature display as she greeted fans who eagerly gathered to catch a glimpse of the youngest royals.

One special moment saw the 9-year-old stop to take a selfie with a lady before she accepted gifts of flowers and chocolates from other members of the public. Charlotte beamed with a sweet smile as she posed alongside the royal fan for the photograph.

Watch the incredible moment Charlotte stops to take selfie on Christmas day Princess Charlotte looked all grown up as she greeted fans during Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham.

The family walked from St Mary Magdalene Church, where they attended the annual Christmas morning service, to greet the onlookers who patiently waited for their appearance.

Princess Charlotte looked beautiful as she donned a festive blue coat dress embroidered with a tartan pattern. The chic garment was double-breasted and featured a suede navy collar. Kate's daughter teamed her stylish look with a pair of navy tights and shiny black Mary Jane pumps.

© Geoff photos Charlotte can be seen taking the selfie in the background

Prince George's sister followed in her mum's elegant fashion footsteps as the front pieces of her cinnamon-toned locks were scraped back and styled with a velvet navy bow.

The young royal matched her mother's festive look as Kate donned an emerald green tailored coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, with a matching bow-adorned hat, and a green and blue tartan scarf.

© Getty William and Kate stepped out for Christmas

It's not the first time the mother-and-daughter duo have coordinated their outfits. For the annual 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey, Charlotte donned a burgundy coat dress and opted for her classic oversized black bow hair accessory. Her festive look matched her mother's, with Kate wearing a red Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen longline coat adorned with a black velvet bow pinned to her collar.

© Shutterstock Charlotte twinned with her mother at the carol service

The pair don't just twin in festive looks, they also matched their outfits for Trooping the Colour 2024. Kate chose a Jenny Packham gown embellished with a striped asymmetrical bow, while Charlotte donned a navy sailor's dress adorned with white bows.

Charlotte walked alongside her brothers, Prince George, 11, and Prince Louis, 6, on Christmas day. George appeared poised as he led the way dressed in a classic tailored suit with a blue and green tartan tie which matched Kate's stylish scarf.

Louis was on his best behaviour as he wore a matching suit to his brother and clung on to his mother's arm. The youngest child later had his arms full of chocolate treats gifted from royal onlookers.