Watch as Prince William is forced to phone protection officer during walkabout

Prince William forced to phone protection officer during walkabout – see the moment
The Prince of Wales was with his wife Princess Kate and three children in the clip

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
2 minutes ago
The royal family were out in force on Christmas Day, attending St Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk. It was all smiles for King Charles, Queen Camilla and their family as they headed into the service, but there was one awkward moment. See what happened when Prince William is forced to call his protection officer for wife Princess Kate.

As is usual practice, the royals greet members of the public who have waited outside the church, and spend some time waving, shaking hands and collecting gifts from well-wishers. Princess Kate hung around longer than normal, to ensure everyone was acknowledged, and her husband, who was patiently waiting with his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was forced to call back up to hurry his wife along. Watch what happened…

Fans praised Kate for her kindness, wanting to talk to everyone she could. "That's something Diana would have done" wrote one on X, formerly known as Twitter. "People's princess" declared another and a third penned: "So royal and not just in a title but as a true, caring person."

There were sweet moments for the kids too as Charlotte was seen taking a selfie and Louis was seen accepting several chocolates!

william and children greeting public © Getty
Members of the royal family attended the traditional Christmas Day service

There are several royal protocols governing whether members of the royal family are allowed to accept gifts, but thankfully the children will be able to keep all of the chocolates and plush toys they were handed.

William waving with George and Charlotte on Christmas Day© Getty
William and his kids carried on as Kate kept meeting people

HELLO! understands that the Queen's children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, also joined the service with their respective children, but arrived privately.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales attend the Christmas Morning Service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25, 2024 in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)© UK Press via Getty Images
The Princess wanted to greet everyone in the crowds

What’s in store for the Wales family in 2025?

Carole Middleton standing with Kate Middleton© Karwai Tang
Carole is close with her daughter Kate

After a very difficult year with Princess Kate's cancer treatment, the whole family will no doubt be looking forward to starting afresh in the New Year. They have an exciting celebration approaching with Kate's mother Carole Middleton turning 70 on the 31 January.

Carole's home of Bucklebury Manor is relatively close to where the Wales family live in Windsor so local celebrations could be on the cards.

James Middleton freshly shaven with Alizee Thevenet kissing his cheek© Instagram
James and his wife Alizee

Kate's brother James and sister Pippa also live nearby with their respective families.

James, 37, lives with his wife Alizée Thevenet, 35, a French financial analyst and their baby son Inigo. They also have a clan of beloved doggies who often feature on James' Instagram feed.

Pippa Middleton married James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield Green in 2017© Samir Hussein
Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews

Pippa, 41, resides with her husband James Matthews and their three children; Arthur, five, Grace, three, and one-year-old Rose. The family acquired their £15 million, 150-acre estate in Berkshire in 2022 but they keep their personal lives very private and no photos have been released. 

