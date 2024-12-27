Prince William's 'awful' gift to Princess Kate that she will never let him forget

Gift shopping for a future princess is no easy feat, as Prince William discovered in the early days of his relationship with Princess Kate. The Prince of Wales revealed that one of his earliest presents to his now-wife was so unusual that she still reminds him about it to this day.

Speaking on Peter Crouch's BBC Radio Five Live podcast, William confessed that he once gifted Kate a pair of binoculars. The unexpected gift left Kate baffled and has gone down as a memorable moment in their love story.

A questionable gift choice

Prince William recalls his terrible gift for Princess Kate

William, 42, recalled the misstep during a light-hearted conversation about unusual gifts. "I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once – she's never let me forget that," he admitted. "That was early on in the courtship. I think that sealed the deal. It didn't go well."

Even William was puzzled by his own decision. "Honestly, I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars," he added. "It seemed like a good idea at the time."

A history of quirky royal gifts

Kate briefly opened up on her cancer journey on Christmas Day

The royal family has long been known for their unconventional approach to gift-giving, particularly at Christmas. Rather than exchanging lavish items, they opt for light-hearted and often humorous presents.

Some of the most memorable gifts include a bath hat with the phrase "Ain't life a b*tch," given to the late Queen by Prince Harry. Meanwhile, Kate once gifted Prince Harry a "grow-your-own-girlfriend kit," poking fun at his reputation for high-profile romances at the time.

Christmas traditions

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the 'Together at Christmas' community carol service

The royals also follow unique Christmas traditions rooted in their German heritage. Gifts are exchanged on Christmas Eve rather than Christmas Day. In the afternoon, family members place their presents in specific piles before gathering at 6 pm to begin the unwrapping.

The late Prince Philip used to oversee the gift exchange, giving his approval for each person to open their presents. These traditions continue to bring the family together during the festive season.

A challenging year for the royals

Queen Camilla and Princess Kate both opted for green garments

This year's Christmas celebrations hold extra significance for the royal family after a challenging year. King Charles III continues to undergo treatment for cancer, while Princess Kate recently completed preventative chemotherapy.

In a heartfelt letter to guests of her annual Christmas concert, Kate reflected on the importance of love, empathy, and connection during difficult times. She wrote: "Christmas is a time for celebration and joy, but it also gives us the opportunity to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all."

Lessons in gift-giving

Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Catherine, Princess of Wales during the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service

Despite William's early blunder, it's clear that his relationship with Kate has only grown stronger over the years. While the pair now likely exchange more thoughtful presents, the story of the binoculars remains a light-hearted reminder of their early days together.

Fans of the couple love hearing about these personal moments, which show the human side of royal life. And as William himself has admitted, he'll probably never live that gift down.