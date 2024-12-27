Can Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis keep Christmas gifts from the public?

Royal fans from around the world tuned in to see the Prince and Princess' children lead the royal youngsters on the Christmas Day walkabout following the annual church service on the Sandringham estate.

As Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, greeted the public they were handed several gifts from soft toys to mountains of chocolate to mark the occasion leaving fans wondering if they have a room big enough at their Christmas abode at Anmer Hall for all the goodwill gifts.

However, royal protocol means members of the royal family, big and small, are not permitted to keep particular gifts, no matter how graciously they initially accept them.

Can the Wales children keep gifts from the public?

It has been reported that when it comes to official gifts, they can only be used by members of the royal family or put on display, and will automatically become part of the Royal Collection.

However, the rules are a little different for personal gifts such as those offered to William and Kate's children.

According to official royal gift policy, royals including George and his siblings can accept gifts from individuals not personally known to members of the royal family, including the public, if they fulfill the following criteria: Flowers, foodstuff, and other consumable items (within reasonable quantities); copies of books presented by the author, provided the subject matter is not controversial; and, other items of small monetary value, i.e. items costing less than £150.

William comments on his children's gifts

During the Christmas Day walkabout, William seemed visibly grateful to the public as he witnessed his children receive kind gifts from wellwishers on the Sandringham grounds.

Charlotte carried armfuls of flowers while Louis's grasp overflowed with chocolate. The young princess was caught asking: "Papa, can you carry some?", and William, amused by Louis' generous stash, remarked to onlookers: "Flowers [pointing at Charlotte], chocolate [pointing at Louis], very easy!"

Christmas gifts at the royal residence

As for what the Prince and Princess of Wales will be buying their brood for Christmas, it remains a well-kept secret.

However, it has previously been reported that the children write their lists as early as November and Prince Harry revealed in his memoir, Spare, that gift opening takes place on Christmas Eve and is a total "free-for-all".