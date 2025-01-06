Princess Kate relocates with her family ahead of 43rd birthday celebrations

The Princess of Wales is set to return to Windsor in the coming days after spending the festive period in Norfolk with her loved ones.

Kate, who will celebrate her 43rd birthday on 9 January, will undoubtedly enjoy a quieter, more intimate celebration after spending Christmas and New Year at her country home with Prince William and their three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

On Christmas Day, the royal mother-of-three looked radiant as she was seen greeting well-wishers at Sandringham, where she joined the wider royal family for their traditional Christmas gathering.

Kate looked beautiful in an emerald green tailored coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. The chic, structured number featured a cinched waist and a timeless silhouette.

The festive look was teamed with a Black Watch tartan scarf draped around her neck. Kate completed her outfit with a matching green hat adorned with a stylish bow, a pair of black suede boots and her Grace Han 'Love Letter Top Handle' bag.

Looking ahead

It's been a tumultuous 12 months for Kate following her cancer diagnosis. According to royal experts, Kate will be approaching her birthday this week with a newfound appreciation for life. They also predict that she will soon be back at her husband the Prince of Wales's side as the couple take on a more prominent role on the world stage.

With the King continuing his own treatment for cancer, both Kate and Prince William are no doubt mindful of their future roles as King and Queen.

"Last year was an exceptional year, and William stepped up into a solo global-statesman role, but going forward, I think Catherine will spend more time at his side," Kate's biographer Robert Jobson told HELLO!.

"They will both be mindful of their children's education and will make sure they're around if anything crucial happens, but there will be situations where they have to put the country and duty before their children," he said.

Although the Princess has been able to put much of her challenging experience behind her, carrying out some public engagements in recent months, sources say she is continuing to focus on her health and her family.

"What we saw last year was her prioritising her recovery, and there hasn't been a step-change in that," a friend told HELLO!. "There's no press of a reset button as such."

Public duty

With Prince William returning to his public duties this month and carrying out overseas visits in the next few months, Kate will stay at home with George, Charlotte and Louis.

Although she may join him for a short trip abroad later in the year, the royal couple are keen to ensure that one of them is always there for the children, where possible.

"She's preparing them for the future as best she can and making sure they have the right values," royal author Ingrid Seward added to HELLO!. "Their horizons are very wide in terms of what they see and the people they meet, and Kate wants to use that to give them a sense of wanting to help people, because that’s what the royal family is all about. They're there to set an example.

"She doesn't want them to be spoiled rich kids, and they certainly don't appear to be. They seem to be amazing, so she's done a very good job with them."