The Traitors fans convinced two contestants are related after 'so many hints'

The Traitors viewers are convinced that they've detected another set of relatives in the game. While we've already seen a pair of siblings come and go, with sisters Maia and Armani both leaving the castle on the same day, viewers are anticipating another major twist.

After Wednesday night's episode, fans have shared their theories about interior designer Francesca, 44, and politics student Freddie, 20, who they think could be mother and son.

© BBC Viewers think Francesca and Freddie are related

Things got emotional for Freddie, who was close to being banished from the castle at the roundtable after receiving a number of votes, including from Francesca.

While Freddie managed to stay in the competition, with Kas being sent home instead, he became teary after narrowly avoiding elimination.

WATCH: Kas admits to feeling ostracised from the group at the roundtable

Back in the bar, Francesca was quick to console Freddie and pulled him in for a hug as she also began to tear up.

"It's okay. You're okay. It's just a game," she said, rubbing his shoulders.

© BBC Freddie narrowly avoided banishment at the roundtable

Speaking to the cameras, Freddie shared his devastation at receiving a vote from Francesca. "It was just horrible when you feel like everyone's talking about you and attacking you. It's a bit upsetting but it is what it is," he explained.

"Seeing Frankie vote for me, that felt like a knife through the heart. Frankie's like a mum to me in here so that was really upsetting."

Taking to social media, one viewer shared their suspicions. "This whole episode was egging on the idea that Francesca and Freddie are related," they penned, while another added: "Locking in my prediction that Francesca is Freddie's mum."

© BBC Francesca consoled Freddie after the roundtable

A third fan added their voice to the discussion, writing: "Freddie and Frankie both getting emotional when she voted for him, the camera cutting to Frankie when Freddie mentions his mum, Frankie mentioning how he's like her son who's the same age... I think we have a new Ross and Diane," while another added: "Frankie is Freddie's mum in The Traitors there are so many hints 'she's like a mother figure', 'I have a son a similar age to him'. And the comforting him after the round table."

If Freddie and Francesca are in fact related, it wouldn't be the first time a mother and son duo played the game. In series two, contestant Diane shocked viewers when she revealed that her son Ross was also a player.

© Studio Lambert Diane dropped a bombshell in series two when she revealed Ross is her son

Following speculation that Diane was related to fellow flame-haired contestant Paul, she revealed the truth while speaking to the camera in a confessional. "Paul just couldn't be my son," said the retired teacher, adding: "But Ross is."

The Traitors airs on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights on BBC One and iPlayer at 9pm.