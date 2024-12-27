Princess Kate 'hugely grateful' as she makes rare comments on cancer journey

The Princess of Wales opened up about her cancer journey as she met well-wishers on the walk to church on Christmas Day with the royals.

Stopping to speak with members of the crowd after the service at St Mary Magdalene church, one woman who had worked for Macmillan Cancer Support told Kate that she is an "inspiration to all patients".

Appearing deeply touched, Kate replied: "The amount of people who have written this year is extraordinary and I think cancer just really does resonate with so many families"

Gesturing to the healthcare worker, the Princess added: "People like you are doing all the hard work out there. I'm hugely grateful."

Another woman told Kate: "We're all behind you, never forget that," to which the royal replied, "Thank you very much, [that's] so kind, nice to meet you."

The Princess, who looked elegant in an emerald green coat for the outing, was inundated with flowers, gifts and cards as she spent time greeting as many members of the public as she could.

© Getty Kate was inundated with gifts

During one heartwarming moment, Kate shared a hug with a fellow cancer patient, 73-year-old Karen Maclean from North Lincolnshire, who said she had had "20 years of cancer".

WATCH: Princess Kate shares heartwarming hug with fellow cancer patient

Ms Maclean told the PA news agency: "We just had a little talk about cancer, really.

"I've met the King before. He said to me 'I can remember you', I'm thinking 'What?!', like many years ago?"

She said that Charles and Kate seemed "very well actually, considering what they’re going through".

© Getty Kate shared a hug with cancer patient Karen Maclean

She added after hugging Kate: "What a privilege."

In a year which was described as "brutal" by the Prince of Wales for the royal family, the King and the Princess of Wales were both diagnosed with cancer within weeks of one another.

© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock The royals stepped out for Christmas

Charles, 76, will continue his treatment into 2025, which is "moving in a positive direction" while Kate, 42, completed chemotherapy in September, and is making a gradual return to her public facing duties.

Earlier this month, the Princess was joined by her family and wider members of the royal family for her fourth Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.

Timeline of Princess Kate's health updates © Getty Kate went in for abdominal surgery on 17 January 25 December 2023 – Kate is last seen publicly on Christmas Day 9 January 2024 – Kate celebrates her 42nd birthday, with the King and Queen sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the coronation to mark the day. 11 January 2024 – William returns to royal duties, meeting rugby heroes Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield at Headingley Stadium in Leeds. 17 January 2024 – Kensington Palace announces in a statement that Kate has undergone abdominal surgery at the London Clinic and that William has temporarily stepped back from royal duties to care for Kate and their children. 18 January 2024 – William visits Kate at the London Clinic. 26 January 2024 – King Charles visits Kate in hospital before undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate. 29 January 2024 – Kate is discharged from hospital and returns home to Windsor to continue her recovery. King Charles also leaves the London Clinic on the same day after his treatment. 7 February 2024 – William resumes royal duties attending London's Air Ambulance Charity gala with Tom Cruise. 10 February 2024 – William and Kate spend February half-term with George, Charlotte and Louis at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. Kate's siblings are also pictured on holiday during the school holidays, with James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet flying to the Caribbean with baby Inigo, and Pippa Matthews and her family holidaying on the island of St Barts. 27 February 2024 – Kate said to be "doing well" as William pulls out of King Constantine memorial due to a "personal matter". 29 February 2024 – Kensington Palace addresses social media speculation, reiterating: "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter." 10 March 2024 - A photograph of Kate with their three children at home in Windsor is released to mark Mother's Day and to thank the public for their "continued support". 11 March 2024 - Kate publicly apologises for the "confusion" around the photograph as she admitted she "occasionally experiments with editing," after news agencies pulled the image amid claims it had been digitally altered. The Princess is then seen in a car with William as she's driven to a private appointment in London. 19 March 2024 - Footage of William and Kate leaving the Windsor Farm Shop is shared by The Sun and TMZ in the first video sighting of the Princess since surgery. 22 March 2024 - Princess Kate confirms that she has been diagnosed with cancer in a moving video message and is undergoing preventative chemotherapy. 18 April 2024 - Prince William returns to royal duties after spending Easter holidays privately as a family. 10 May 2024 - Prince William says Kate is "doing well" as he visits the Isles of Scilly. 21 May 2024 - Princess Kate is "excited" as Kensington Palace shares update on her early years work with the release of her Business Taskforce's prioritising childhood report. 8 June 2024 - Princess Kate writes letter to Irish Guards to apologise for not being able to take part in the salute at the Colonel's Review. 14 June 2024 - In a personal statement, Kate shares she is making "good progress" and that her "treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months". 15 June 2024 - Kate makes her first major public appearance since diagnosis at Trooping the Colour. 14 July 2024 - Kate watches the Men's final at Wimbledon with Princess Charlotte and Pippa Matthews. 11 August 2024 - William and Kate congratulate Team GB athletes in a video message after the Paris 2024 Olympics. 9 September 2024 - Kate confirms she's completed chemotherapy in moving video message. 10 October 2024 - Kate joins William on visit to bereaved families in Southport. 9/10 November 2024 - Princess attends Festival of Remembrance and Remembrance Day service at Cenotaph. 3 December 2024 - Kate greets Emir of Qatar alongside William during state visit. 6 December 2024 - The Princess of Wales hosts her Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.

