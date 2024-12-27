Princess Kate 'hugely grateful' as she makes rare comments on cancer journey

The Princess of Wales opened up about her cancer journey as she met well-wishers on the walk to church on Christmas Day with the royals.
Stopping to speak with members of the crowd after the service at St Mary Magdalene church, one woman who had worked for Macmillan Cancer Support told Kate that she is an "inspiration to all patients".
Appearing deeply touched, Kate replied: "The amount of people who have written this year is extraordinary and I think cancer just really does resonate with so many families"
Gesturing to the healthcare worker, the Princess added: "People like you are doing all the hard work out there. I'm hugely grateful."
Another woman told Kate: "We're all behind you, never forget that," to which the royal replied, "Thank you very much, [that's] so kind, nice to meet you."
The Princess, who looked elegant in an emerald green coat for the outing, was inundated with flowers, gifts and cards as she spent time greeting as many members of the public as she could.
During one heartwarming moment, Kate shared a hug with a fellow cancer patient, 73-year-old Karen Maclean from North Lincolnshire, who said she had had "20 years of cancer".
Ms Maclean told the PA news agency: "We just had a little talk about cancer, really.
"I've met the King before. He said to me 'I can remember you', I'm thinking 'What?!', like many years ago?"
She said that Charles and Kate seemed "very well actually, considering what they’re going through".
She added after hugging Kate: "What a privilege."
In a year which was described as "brutal" by the Prince of Wales for the royal family, the King and the Princess of Wales were both diagnosed with cancer within weeks of one another.
Charles, 76, will continue his treatment into 2025, which is "moving in a positive direction" while Kate, 42, completed chemotherapy in September, and is making a gradual return to her public facing duties.
Earlier this month, the Princess was joined by her family and wider members of the royal family for her fourth Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.