Prince William reveals 'challenge' for Prince Louis as royal reveals what children keep from him

Prince William was out on royal business on Thursday as the Prince of Wales visited Toxteth, Liverpool, and spoke with members of a community hub, the Tiber Young People's Steering Group.

During the visit, the royal engaged in a friendly game of football with some of the youths and spoke with them about the opportunities afforded to them by the group. Ahead of the visit, the royal spent time with local primary school children, including from the Princes Primary School and English Martyrs Catholic Primary School.

During the visit, William was gifted by three envelopes by the children, who explained they were for his three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The envelopes each contained a £10 note and details of a 'Smile Challenge', where the aim was to use the money to make someone smile without handing them the cash.

© Getty Images William visited Toxteth

Responding to the idea, William said: "This one will be a good one for Louis, he needs a good challenge. That's very kind of you, thank you very much."

The father-of-three also revealed to the group that his children never tell him what they got up to during the day at their school. When students said they couldn't remember the things they'd learnt, William teased: "I ask my children this every day and they always say absolutely nothing at all."

© Getty William joked about the challenge for his youngest son, Louis

William often speaks about his children on his royal outings and when he met fans of Aston Villa F.C. earlier this month he revealed how he made sure that Prince George didn't end up supporting Chelsea.

Speaking to media, Darren Johnson, shared: "George is a Villa fan, and we asked about the rest of the children. He said he wouldn't force a football team onto them as long as it wasn't Chelsea because all the people around him are Chelsea fans."

© Getty William's children all currently attend Lambrook School

In a conversation with Gary Lineker in 2015, William revealed why he backed the Birmingham-based club. "A long time ago at school I got into football big time," he said. "I was looking around for clubs.

"All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans and I didn't want to follow the run of the mill teams.

© Getty The Prince of Wales regularly dotes on his children

"I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments. Aston Villa's always had a great history."

