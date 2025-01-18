Prince William blocked Prince George from doing this one thing

Prince William, 41, has always been vocal about his love for Aston Villa. His passion for the club stems from his childhood, and it seems he has passed this enthusiasm on to his eldest son, Prince George, 10.

However, George's support for the West Midlands team wasn't inevitable. William revealed that he made one specific intervention to ensure his son didn't end up rooting for Chelsea instead.

WATCH: Prince William and Prince George arrive at Euro 2024 final

The reason behind the decision

© Getty Prince William watching the UEFA EURO 2024 final with his son, Prince George

During an informal meet-and-greet with Aston Villa fans at a Wetherspoons in Birmingham, William shared why he stopped George from becoming a Chelsea supporter.

According to Villa fan Darren Johnson, William explained: "George is a Villa fan, and we asked about the rest of the children. He said he wouldn't force a football team onto them as long as it wasn't Chelsea because all the people around him are Chelsea fans."

The Prince's light-hearted reasoning was met with laughter from the group of fans, who were thrilled to hear about George's allegiance to their club.

A surprising meeting

© Getty Prince William enjoys watching football with his sons

The informal chat took place at a Wetherspoons in Birmingham's New Street Station before Aston Villa's match against Everton. According to Steve Jones, chairman of a non-league football team, William spent nearly an hour talking with the fans.

Recalling the experience, Steve said: "One of his protection team came up to us first. They were glad we'd arrived early and picked a good spot. Every time a customer left, one of them would quietly take over the seat."

He added: "When William turned up, we had no idea how many plain security people there were. It was very subtle, which made it all feel relaxed. We were told to address him however we wanted—Will or William—because he was off duty."

Why Aston Villa?

© Getty Prince William with his son, Prince George, watching Aston Villa at Villa Park

William's love for Aston Villa has been a talking point for years. Fans asked him how he came to support the club, given that no other royals are known for their interest in football.

Darren explained: "He told us one of the people who looked after him when he was younger was a Villa fan. They took him to his first match against Bolton, and he's been a fan ever since."

William admitted that neither King Charles nor other members of the royal family share his enthusiasm for football. "It's just me and George," he said, highlighting the special bond he shares with his eldest son over the sport.

George's football future

© Getty Prince William and Prince George enjoy watching Aston Villa together

George, who has been spotted at Villa Park with his father on several occasions, is now firmly a Villa fan. The father-and-son duo often attend matches together, cheering on their team from the stands.

William has made it clear he doesn't want to pressure his children into supporting any particular team. However, his stance on Chelsea shows that even royals can't resist a bit of football rivalry.

A royal tradition?

© Getty Catherine, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, and Prince George attend the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church

While football isn't a widespread passion in the royal family, William and George's shared love for Aston Villa has created a unique tradition.

Whether Princess Charlotte, eight, or Prince Louis, five, will join them in the stands remains to be seen.

For now, William's influence ensures that George will continue to cheer for Aston Villa, carrying on his father's dedication to the club.