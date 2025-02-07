Prince Nikolaos and Chrysí Vardinogiánni look the picture of marital bliss in official wedding photos

Shortly after saying "I do," Prince Nikolaos of Greece and his new wife Chrysí Vardinogiánni released the official wedding photos which capture their joy and love on their special day.

The royal pair, who have been together for less than a year, tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Holy Church of Saint Nicholas Ragavas in Athens on Friday afternoon.

© Nicky Economou The couple looked so in love

A statement issued following the nuptials read: "On Friday, February 7, 2025, at 18:00, the Greek Orthodox wedding of Nikolaos De Grèce and Chrysi Vardinogianni took place at the Holy Church of St. Nicholas Rangavas in Athens.

"The ceremony was led by His Eminence, Metropolitan of Kissamos & Selinos, Amphilochios, and attended by close relatives and friends.The groom’s siblings, Pavlos, Alexia, and Theodora, and his nephew Konstantinos-Alexios were among the couple's best men and bridesmaids."

Their wedding was attended by family and close friends, including Nikolaos' mother Queen Anne-Marie and his four siblings – Princess Alexia, Prince Pavlos, Princess Theodora and Prince Philippos.

Members of the Danish and Spanish monarchies also flew to Greece for the nuptials, including Prince Nikolaos' aunts, Queen Sofia, and Princess Benedikte.

The portrait shows the newlyweds posing for the camera, clearly in love and excited to begin their new chapter together.

Chrysí wore a breathtaking gown by Christos Costarellos and the Queen Anne-Marie's Antique Corsage Tiara, and looked every bit the princess alongside her groom, who was dashing in his formal attire.

Nikolaos and Chrysí grew close after the end of their respective marriages; the Greek royal parted ways from his ex-wife of 14 years, Princess Tatiana, in 2024.

Chrysí, the daughter of ship owner Giorgos Vardinogiannis, split from her first husband Greek singer Stefanos Xypolitas - with whom she shares two children - in 2017 and ended her romance with director Konstantinos Markoulakis in December 2023.

The Greek royals – five surprising facts © Europa Press Entertainment Before becoming monarch, the late King Constantine II was an Olympic sailor. He won a gold medal in the Dragon event at the 1960 Olympics, alongside Odysseus Eskidioglou and Georgios Zaimis. It's not just in sports where the family excels, as both Princess Theodora and Prince Achileas-Andreas are professional actors, and both have had roles in American soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. The family has links with other royal houses in Europe. Queen Anne-Marie is descended from the Danish royal family. Meanwhile, Constantine's younger sister, Sofia, became the Queen of Spain. Princess Alexia had to delay her 1999 wedding to Carlos Morales after the pair were injured in a sailing accident before the big day. The British royals were incredibly close with the Greek royals. The late King Constantine was one of Prince William's godfathers. Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales is a godfather to Prince Constantine-Alexios.

The couple have long been family friends, with Chrysí secretly attending the 55-year-old Greek Prince's sister Princess Theodóra's wedding with Matthew Kumar in September 2024. Looking beautiful in a floor-length ruched red gown, Chrysí arrived at the nuptials separately from her beau.

They were first photographed together following his father King Constantine's memorial meal in January 2025.

Just days before their wedding, Chrysí and Nikolaos made a joint trip to Copenhagen, where they were spotted arriving at the Danish royal family's residence, Amalienborg.