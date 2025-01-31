Prince Nikolaos and fiancée make joint trip ahead of wedding

Prince Nikolaos has made a surprise visit to Denmark ahead of his second wedding.

The Greek royal was pictured arriving in the courtyard of Amalienborg Palace on Thursday, alongside his fiancée Chrysí Vardinogiánni.

According to Danish newspaper BILLED-BLADET, the couple appeared as a number of guests arrived at the palace for a farewell reception for King Frederik and Queen Mary's Head of Communications, Lene Balleby.

Prince Nikolaos, 55, was seen wearing a grey wool coat, smart trousers and a purple scarf, as he carried a shopping bag from British perfumer, Jo Malone.

Meanwhile, Chrysí cut a low-key figure in a dark jacket with gold buttons, wide-legged trousers and white trainers.

As the gathered media congratulated the couple on their recent engagement, Nikolaos reportedly responded: "Thank you very much!"

© Koutsokostas/Shutterstock The Greek royal's fiancee secretly joined him at his sister Theodora's wedding in September 2024

It's not known if the bride and groom-to-be stayed at the Danish royal family's residence, however Nikolaos' mother, Queen Anne-Marie, is thought to still own an apartment at Amalienborg.

Nikolaos and Chrysí are set to wed on 7 February in a private ceremony with guests expected to include Queen Anne-Marie and Prince Pavlos as well as members of the royal houses of Spain and Denmark.

© Getty Nikolaos with his mother, Queen Anne-Marie

The couple have kept their romance low-key, but Chrysí secretly attended the wedding of Nikolaos' sister Princess Theodóra's wedding to Matthew Kumar in September 2024.

The pair, who have long known each other through family friends, were first photographed together following the prince's father King Constantine's memorial meal in January 2025.

Nikolaos was previously married to Princess Tatiana for 14 years, with the pair announcing their divorce last year. Meanwhile, Chrysí split from director Konstantinos Markoulakis in December 2023.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet the Kings of Europe

Greek and Danish royal ties

Anne-Marie is a Danish princess, who was born at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen, as the youngest daughter of Frederik IX of Denmark and Ingrid of Sweden.

Her sisters are Queen Margrethe of Denmark, who abdicated last year, and Princess Benedikte.

© Getty Constantine and Anne-Marie on their wedding day

Anne-Marie married Constantine and became queen consort of Greece in 1964.

The couple had five children – Princess Alexia, Crown Prince Pavlos, who is the current head of the Greek royal family, Prince Nikolaos, Princess Theodora and Prince Philippos.

© Getty Queen Anne-Marie, King Constantine, Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal pictured together in 2014

Constantine ruled for less than a decade after a military junta abolished the Greek monarchy.

The family lived in exile for many years in Hampstead, London, before eventually returning to their native country in 2013.

LISTEN: Why Princess Anne is the hardest-working royal despite her years