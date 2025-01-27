Prince Nikolaos of Greece's fiancée Chrysi debuts surprising engagement ring - exclusive photos

Prince Nikolaos of Greece has been spotted in Athens with his fiancée Chrysí Vardinogianni for the first time since HELLO! Greece confirmed they were set to marry.
Exclusive photos obtained by HELLO! show the daughter of shipowner Giorgos Vardinogiannis and Agapi Politi looking chic on two different occasions as she laughed and chatted with her husband-to-be.
Royal engagement rings
One of the most iconic royal engagement rings belongs to the Princess of Wales, who wears her husband Prince William's late mother Princess Diana's sapphire and diamond rock.
Diana had picked it out from Garrard ahead of her marriage to King Charles in 1981, with reports claiming her decision was because it reminded her of her mother's engagement ring and it matched her eyes.
Meanwhile, William's brother Prince Harry designed his own trilogy diamond ring for his now-wife Meghan Markle. The main stone is from Botswana, where the couple took their first holiday together and where the royal decided he wanted to marry the Suits actress.
It is supported by two round diamonds from Princess Diana's personal jewellery collection.
Meghan revealed that it was "important" to her to know that the late royal was "a part of this with us".
Nikolaos and Chrysí's private relationship
The 55-year-old Greek prince has remained tight-lipped about his relationship with Chrysí, who has long been a close friend of the Greek royal family and even attended his sister Princess Theodora's wedding to Matthew Kumar in 2024.
Queen Anne-Marie and the late King Constantine's son Nikolaos – who was previously married to Princess Tatiana from 2010 to 2024 – has not personally announced his engagement or the date of his proposal, but it came to light that he is set to marry the blonde beauty on 7 February.
As well as throwing out the rulebook with his choice of minimalist engagement ring, Nikolaos has also been rebellious with his whirlwind engagement.
Most royal engagements are traditionally short – take the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for example, who got engaged in November 2017 and married in May 2018. Since Nikolaos' engagement was only revealed last week, it has come as a surprise to fans that he is set to exchange vows so soon.
The wedding will take place less than one year after he confirmed his split from his wife of 14 years, Princess Tatiana.
Last April, the Greek royal family released a statement that read: "Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana after fourteen years of living together, have decided to dissolve their marriage.
"Both express the difficulty of this decision, the deep appreciation and respect they have for each other, but also the love with which they have walked all these years.
"The same values of respect and understanding will form the basis of their relationship in the future, a relationship of deep and sincere friendship. They will continue to live and work in Greece, a place where they both feel at home. The family will always be at their side. Thank you very much for your respect and discretion."
