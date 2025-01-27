Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Nikolaos of Greece's fiancée Chrysi debuts surprising engagement ring - exclusive photos
HELLO! Exclusive
Prince Nikolaos and fiancee Chrysí Vardinogianni walking© BACKGRID UK

The Greek royal proposed with a very unusual ring

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
39 minutes ago
Prince Nikolaos of Greece has been spotted in Athens with his fiancée Chrysí Vardinogianni for the first time since HELLO! Greece confirmed they were set to marry.

Exclusive photos obtained by HELLO! show the daughter of shipowner Giorgos Vardinogiannis and Agapi Politi looking chic on two different occasions as she laughed and chatted with her husband-to-be.

Prince Nikolaos and fiancée Chrysí Vardinogianni were photographer together ahead of their wedding© BACKGRID UK

Chrysi flew under the radar in a neutral outfit consisting of a grey slouchy knit, cream low-slung trousers and trainers. Her bold manicure was visible, but her gestures to Nikolaos obscured a good view of her new ring.

The future bride-to-be wore an all-black look during her outing© BACKGRID UK

Chrysi was also spotted in an all-black outfit including a roll-neck jumper and black jeans. She wore her blonde hair in loose waves and finished off her effortless low-key look with a green shoulder bag, but all eyes were on a different accessory.

Chrysi was pictured wearing her very unusual engagement ring from Nikolaos© BACKGRID UK

The outing was the first time Chrysi has sported her very unusual engagement ring from Nikolaos.

A closer look at Chrysi's elegant ring© BACKGRID UK

Unlike other royal brides who have opted for classic diamonds in customised settings or bold colourful stones with special hidden meanings, Chrysi's ring appears to be a very simple, classic design.


Chrysi is the daughter of shipowner Giorgos Vardinogiannis and Agapi Politi© BACKGRID UK

The gold band was just visible on her left hand, but there was no sign of diamonds or gems as the focal point.


Royal engagement rings

Princess Kate with arm up showing ring© Getty
Princess Kate wears Princess Diana's sapphire and diamond engagement ring

One of the most iconic royal engagement rings belongs to the Princess of Wales, who wears her husband Prince William's late mother Princess Diana's sapphire and diamond rock.

Diana had picked it out from Garrard ahead of her marriage to King Charles in 1981, with reports claiming her decision was because it reminded her of her mother's engagement ring and it matched her eyes.

Meanwhile, William's brother Prince Harry designed his own trilogy diamond ring for his now-wife Meghan Markle. The main stone is from Botswana, where the couple took their first holiday together and where the royal decided he wanted to marry the Suits actress.

BOGNOR REGIS, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 03: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits the University of Chichester's Engineering and Technology Park on October 3, 2018 in Bognor Regis, England. The Duke and Duchess married on May 19th 2018 in Windsor and were conferred The Duke & Duchess of Sussex by The Queen. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Max Mumby/Indigo
Prince Harry designed a custom trilogy diamond ring for Meghan Markle

It is supported by two round diamonds from Princess Diana's personal jewellery collection. 

Meghan revealed that it was "important" to her to know that the late royal was "a part of this with us".

Nikolaos and Chrysí's private relationship

Prince Nikolaos at Princess Theodora's wedding rehearsal© Action Press/Shutterstock
Prince Nikolaos' sister Princess Theodora got married in 2024

The 55-year-old Greek prince has remained tight-lipped about his relationship with Chrysí, who has long been a close friend of the Greek royal family and even attended his sister Princess Theodora's wedding to Matthew Kumar in 2024.

Queen Anne-Marie and the late King Constantine's son Nikolaos – who was previously married to Princess Tatiana from 2010 to 2024 – has not personally announced his engagement or the date of his proposal, but it came to light that he is set to marry the blonde beauty on 7 February.

As well as throwing out the rulebook with his choice of minimalist engagement ring, Nikolaos has also been rebellious with his whirlwind engagement. 

Most royal engagements are traditionally short – take the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for example, who got engaged in November 2017 and married in May 2018. Since Nikolaos' engagement was only revealed last week, it has come as a surprise to fans that he is set to exchange vows so soon.

Prince Nikolaos of Greece and Tatiana Blatnik on their wedding day© Chris Jackson
Prince Nikolaos and Tatiana got married in 2010 and split in 2024

The wedding will take place less than one year after he confirmed his split from his wife of 14 years, Princess Tatiana.

Last April, the Greek royal family released a statement that read: "Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana after fourteen years of living together, have decided to dissolve their marriage.

"Both express the difficulty of this decision, the deep appreciation and respect they have for each other, but also the love with which they have walked all these years.

"The same values of respect and understanding will form the basis of their relationship in the future, a relationship of deep and sincere friendship. They will continue to live and work in Greece, a place where they both feel at home. The family will always be at their side. Thank you very much for your respect and discretion."

