Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein appear in never-before-seen photos

Since tying the knot in 2023, Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein have done a handful of engagements together. Now, never-before-seen photos have emerged, showing the royal couple beaming with joy during a two-day visit to Singapore last year.

The photos were taken just months before the couple welcomed their daughter, Princess Iman, in August.

© Flickr Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein visited Singapore last year

Princess Rajwa, 30, looked radiant in a flowing white floral dress, elegantly cinched at the waist, exuding effortless style as she sat next to her husband.

Crown Prince Hussein shared a lovely picture with his wife on Flickr, with the caption: "Stealing a moment on a busy day!"

The unearthed pictures were taken when they attended the launch of the Jordan-Singapore Tech Alliance Forum in Singapore. The couple tied the knot on 1 June 2023 with royal guests from monarchies all over the world in attendance – including the Prince and Princess of Wales.

© Flickr The royal couple do a handful of engagements together

Rajwa wowed in two stunning gowns, with her ceremony dress designed by Elie Saab, and a bespoke Dolce & Gabbana number for the reception.

In April 2024, the Royal Hashemite Court announced that the couple were expecting their first child, coinciding with Rajwa's 30th birthday.

Just one year after their fairytale nuptials, the Crown Prince and Princess welcomed their daughter, Princess Imaan.

Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan told our sister publication HELLO! ARABIA: "We are overjoyed to begin this new chapter in our lives. Our family is growing, and we are excited to welcome our little one into the world."

Princess Iman's name has a special meaning. Not only does the moniker mean 'faith' or 'belief' in Arabic, it pays tribute to a line of Imans in the royal family - Hussein's younger sister has the name, as well as King Abdullah's younger sister.

Despite her status as the firstborn child of the heir, Princess Iman is not in the line of succession to the Jordanian throne, with only male heirs entitled to be included.