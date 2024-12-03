Princess Rajwa shows off appearance change in waist-defining outfit

New mother Princess Rajwa, 30, may still have a three-month-old baby, but she has already got stuck back into her duties as part of the Jordanian royal family.

Queen Rania's daughter-in-law was pictured visiting a hospital alongside her husband Crown Prince Hussein, whom she married in 2023.

"Rajwa and I were inspired by the dedication of the young Jordanians we met at the Seeds of Hope Center. They carry a noble mission driven by compassion and a commitment to serve those in need," Hussein captioned his Instagram post, which showed Rajwa looking glowing in a grey-blue suit.

© Alamy Princess Rajwa debuted her new curtain bangs at the 20th Parliament's first ordinary session

She paired wide-leg trousers with a wrapover blazer that tied at her waist. The most notable part of her look, however, was her post-baby hair transformation. Rajwa's ultra-long brunette locks had been styled in loose waves – which have often been compared to the Princess of Wales' trademark look – while her curtain bangs framed her face.

The Saudi Arabian-born royal switched up her look following the birth of her daughter Princess Iman on 3 August. She first debuted her new hair at the opening of the first regular session of the 20th National Assembly alongside her mother-in-law Queen Rania.

Iman's birth

© Getty Princess Rajwa married Crown Prince Hussein in June 2023

The Royal Hashemite Court announced the birth of baby Iman, named after Hussein's younger sister and King Abdullah's half-sister, on their social media pages. The caption read: "His Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, the guardian of the covenant, allows in the ear of his birth, her Highness Princess Iman bint Hussein, led by the Sunnah of the Messenger of Allah, peace be upon him."

Royal mum Princess Rajwa looked radiant in a patterned white dress as she was seen leaving hospital five days later with her newborn and husband.

© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock The proud new parents welcomed baby Iman in August

Following their departure, Hussein shared: "Heartfelt thanks to the dedicated personnel of the Royal Medical Services for their exceptional care over Rajwa and Iman during the past few days."

