Crown Prince Hussein melts hearts with rare video of baby Princess Iman

Crown Prince Hussein shared a rare glimpse of baby Princess Iman as he brought his daughter to work.

The Jordanian heir proudly showed the four-month-old around his office, with his colleagues cooing and waving at the tot as she smiled and wriggled in her father's arms.

Hussein, 30, who is a major in the Jordanian Armed Forces, is in charge of the Crown Prince Foundation, which runs a technical university as well as a number of scientific and humanitarian initiatives.

The royal was dressed smartly in a grey suit and a white open-collared shirt, while Iman looked sweet in a white knitted top, pink trousers and a grey hat.

After introducing his daughter to his colleagues and posing briefly for photographs, Hussein was seen carefully placing the tot into a carry cot.

Crown Prince Hussein and his wife, Princess Rajwa, welcomed their daughter on 3 August, and they've shared several sweet images of Iman since her birth.

In November, proud grandmother Queen Rania posted a snap of her holding her granddaughter as she conducted a Zoom board meeting.

And Hussein dressed his daughter in a babygrow with the insignia of the Jordanian football team as they vie for a place in the 2028 World Cup.

The Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan also shared a series of heartwarming photographs as Hussein's parents, King Abdullah and Queen Rania, and his three younger siblings met baby Iman for the first time.

The little princess shares her name with one of her aunts – Princess Iman bint Adbullah.

Hussein and Rajwa married on 1 June 2023 with royal guests from monarchies all over the world in attendance – including the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Rajwa wowed in two stunning gowns, with her ceremony dress designed by Elie Saab, and a bespoke Dolce & Gabbana number for the reception.

In April 2024, the Royal Hashemite Court announced that the couple were expecting their first child, coinciding with Rajwa's 30th birthday.

Despite her status as the firstborn child of the heir, Princess Iman is not in the line of succession to the Jordanian throne, with only male heirs entitled to be included.

