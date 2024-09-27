Princess Iman poses with beautiful 'namesake' baby niece in touching photo from special milestone

Princess Iman turned 28 on Friday, and to mark the special milestone, a gorgeous new photo of the Jordanian royal was shared alongside her newborn niece, her namesake.

The new aunt was a vision, cradling the bundle of joy, who was wrapped up in a gorgeous white baby grow and matching hat adorned with yellow illustrations. Meanwhile, Iman wore a green satin skirt and black top.

The special photo was posted on the official Instagram account of the Jordanian royal family. Alongside the image were the words: "Wishing a wonderful birthday to Iman! May our little girl, your namesake, carry many of your beautiful and peaceful qualities."

The family photo sparked a slew of kind messages from royal fans in the comments section.

"You are so beautiful, Iman, aunt Iman," one person commented. A second added: "Our precious Princess Iman... Many happy returns." Meanwhile, a third penned: "Happy New Year, Princess Iman, may you be well, healthy and safe."

Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa welcomed their first child on 3 August and announced the news to the world with an adorable photo on their official Instagram account.

Alongside the image were the words: "His Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, the guardian of the covenant, whispers in the ear of his daughter, Her Highness Princess Iman bint Hussein, following the Sunnah of the Messenger of Allah, peace be upon him."

The new parents told our sister publication HELLO! ARABIA: "We are overjoyed to begin this new chapter in our lives. Our family is growing, and we are excited to welcome our little one into the world."

Name's special meaning

Iman is an Arabic name meaning "faith" or "belief", and it is the same first name as Hussein's younger sister, as well as being the name of the King's younger sister. It has been a long-standing tradition for members of the Hashemite family to follow Arabic culture and give their child a name with a special meaning.

Queen Rania was quick to share her joy, writing: "Praise be to God for His greatest gifts... You have enlightened our lives with our precious granddaughter, Iman. May God protect her for us. Congratulations to Hussein and Rajwa, and may God fill your lives with blessings and contentment."

Prince Hussein's father, King Abdullah, also celebrated via a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Praise be to God who has blessed us with our first granddaughter, Iman bint Al-Hussein. I congratulate Al-Hussein and Rajwa Al-Azizan on their newborn baby. We ask God to bless her with good health and protect her for her parents. You have brightened our family, granddaughter."

