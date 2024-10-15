Princess Rajwa undertakes first public engagement following birth of first child

Princess Rajwa undertook her first public engagement since the birth of her daughter back in August. The Jordanian princess was spotted in the crowd alongside husband, Crown Prince Hussein, as Jordan took on Oman in a football match.

The royal couple were delighted as their home country triumphed over Oman, thrashing their team 4-0. The match was played as Jordan vies to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, which would be the first World Cup that the middle eastern nation has ever qualified for.

The royal couple rocked a casual look as they cheered on the Jordanian team, with Rajwa looked splendid in a black dress, while Hussein styled out a black ensemble, complete with a jacket that bore the national flag of Jordan.

The couple's joint appearance marked Rajwa's first public outing since she welcomed her daughter, Princess Iman on 3 August.

© AFC Asian Cup Rajwa and Hussein watched Jordan thrash Oman in the football

The news was shared by the Royal Hashemite Court's social media pages, with a caption reading: "His Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, the guardian of the covenant, allows in the ear of his birth, her Highness Princess Iman bint Hussein, led by the Sunnah of the Messenger of Allah, peace be upon him."

The royal mum was seen leaving hospital five days later with the new mum stepping out in a patterned white dress as she departed with her newborn and husband.

© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock The royal has stayed out of the public eye after welcomed her first child

Following their departure, Hussein shared: "Heartfelt thanks to the dedicated personnel of the Royal Medical Services for their exceptional care over Rajwa and Iman during the past few days."

The little bundle of joy has been welcomed with plenty of love by the Jordanian royal family and hours after her birth, grandmother Queen Rania shared several sweet family photos.

© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock The couple welcomed their daughter in August

In an image carousel, Rania's husband, King Abdullah, was seen meeting his first grandchild, while another featured Rania rocking the baby while still in hospital.

Princess Salma was also seen holding her niece, who was wrapped up in a white floral baby grow, while Prince Hashem looked lovingly at the new addition to the family.

© Queen Rania Iman has been introduced to the family

The sweetest photo that Rania shared featured first-time dad Hussein cradling his baby girl, and his face was a picture of love and adoration. In a sweet caption, Rania wrote: "Iman, you've already got a hold of my heart. Our family has never been happier!"