Prince Harry reveals son Prince Archie asks to see videos of 'Grandma Diana'

Prince Harry has revealed how his five-year-old son Prince Archie asks to see photos and video clips of his late grandmother, Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex made the touching revelation during the 2025 Invictus Games which are currently taking place in Vancouver, Canada.

During a candid chat amid the sporting action, the father-of-two revealed how he had recent conversations with Prince Archie on the topic of landmines, and how their chats ultimately led to discussions about "Grandma Diana".

© Getty Images Harry and Meghan welcomed Prince Archie in 2019

Invictus Games: a quick guide © Getty Images for Invictus Games What is it? A multisport international event for wounded, injured and sick military personnel, both current and former, which aims to aid recovery and adaptation to a new way of life. Who founded it? Prince Harry founded the event, inspired by the rehabilitative impact of the Warrior Games in the US When did it start? The biannual event was first held in London in 2014 and five more editions followed: Orlando 2016, Toronto 2017, Sydney 2018, The Hague 2020 and Dusseldorf 2023. Where and when is the 2025 event being held? Whistler and Vancouver, British Columbia Canada, 8–16th February. How many people are competing this year? Around 550 serving and forming serving military personnel from up to 25 nations. Which sports are played? The core sports are swimming, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, indoor rowing, and sitting volleyball, but the 2025 edition features winter adaptive sports for the first time including alpine skiing, snowboarding, biathlon, Nordic skiing, skeleton, and wheelchair curling. How can you watch? The Invictus Games will be broadcast live from the organization's official website and YouTube channel. It will also be available on ITVX in the UK and TSN in Canada.

"Archie was asking about landmines, so I was talking about how some of these guys were blown up," Prince Harry said. "But then I found myself talking with him about mines at five years old, and interestingly it gave me a chance to talk about my mum, his grandma, which I didn't even really consider."

© Instagram / @SussexRoyal Harry has started to have discussions with his children about "Grandma Diana"

Harry continued: "So that became the outcome of the story for him. He then saw videos… he wanted to see photos of his grandma Diana out doing her thing with landmines all those years ago. So it produced a very interesting conversation between me and him, different from what I thought it was going to be."

Harry and William's mother Diana worked closely with The HALO Trust before her untimely death in 1997. The trust works to clear landmines and other explosive devices left behind by conflicts. She also famously walked through an active landmine in Huambo, Angola, in a bid for an international ban.

Prince Harry went on to follow in his mother's footsteps and some 22 years later he returned to the same minefield to bring further awareness to the important cause.

© Tim Graham Princess Diana famously walking through a landmine minefield in 1997

The Duke first spoke of the sweet term "Grandma Diana" back in 2022 during an interview with Today's Hoda Kotb. When asked whether he talks to Archie and Lilibet about his mother Princess Diana, Harry said: "I don't tell him [Archie] all the stuff that's happened, but certainly that this is Grandma Diana, and we've got a couple of photos up in the house."

He also explained how he feels her presence constantly, saying: "It has been over the last two years more so than ever before.

© Instagram Harry lives in Montecito with Meghan and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

"It is almost as though she's done her bit with my brother and now she's very much like helping me. She got him set up and now she's helping me set up. That's what it feels like. He's got his kids, I've got my kids."

He added: "She's watching over us."