Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travelled to Invictus Games without Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in Montecito with their two children

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled to Dusseldorf, Germany, this week for the Invictus Games.

The international sports event will run until 16 September, with a plethora of competitions taking place – from athletics and power lifting to wheelchair basketball.

On Tuesday, the royal couple reunited on stage where Meghan delivered an impassioned speech about the importance of the Invictus Games community. In her address, she also spoke briefly about her two children, and expressed her hopes of one day bringing them along to future Invictus events.

She said: "Just like so many of you this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fisher House has created, so I just had to spend a little bit more time at home getting our little ones settled, getting milkshakes, doing school drop off, and then I landed a couple of hours ago."



Prince Harry and Meghan's two children Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, did not accompany their parents, however.

Their absence comes as no surprise given that Archie and Lilibet aren't used to travelling long distances at such a young age.

It's likely that the royal tots remained at the family's home in Montecito, California, with either their nanny or Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, assuming childcare duties.

And from what we know, Doria, 67, is a very hands-on grandmother! She reportedly spent a whopping $5.5k in grandparenting classes to prepare for the arrival of her grandchildren.

Conveniently for Meghan and Harry, Doria lives in California in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighbourhood which is located between Culver City and Inglewood.

The Duke, 38, founded The Invictus Games in 2014 in a bid to aid the rehabilitation of injured and sick military personnel and veterans across the globe, by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events akin to the Paralympics.

According to the official website, "The Games harness the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country. The Invictus Games is about much more than just sport – it captures hearts, challenges minds and changes lives."

Harry and Meghan's trip to Germany comes after the Duke travelled to London for the WellChild Awards. It marked the royal's first trip to the capital since his high court appearance back in June.

Prince Harry, who is patron of WellChild - the national charity for seriously ill children and their families - attended the prestigious awards ceremony in association with GSK.

Earlier in September, the duo made a surprise appearance in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium for Beyonce's Renaissance world tour.

The couple were joined in a private concert box by friend Abigail Spencer and Meghan's mother Doria who appeared in high spirits throughout the night.

Oozing sophistication, former Suits actress Meghan looked sensational in a slinky silver sequin pencil skirt which she teamed with a white sleeveless top.

Her mother, Doria, meanwhile turned heads in a sequin chain-disc mini dress crafted by Rabanne. Sublime!