Prince Harry reveals the one piece of advice for son Archie's future - and it's so moving

The Duke of Sussex gave a moving speech about his son Prince Archie in his new Netflix docuseries, which aired on Wednesday.

In footage shared in Heart of Invictus, Prince Harry, 38, is seen on stage as he gives a speech to competitors at the Invictus Games The Hague in April 2022.

He reveals that he and his four-year-old son have had conversations about the future – hear the sweet advice he gave in the video below...

WATCH: Prince Harry shares moving advice he's given to son Archie

The five-part series follows a group of service members on their road to the paralympic-style sporting competition which Harry set up in 2014 for injured and sick military personnel and veterans.

A camera crew for the project joined Harry and his wife Meghan when they visited the Games in The Hague in the Netherlands last year.

Ahead of its release, the Duke surprised the audience at a special screening of Heart of Invictus in Chula Vista, San Diego, California on Monday.

A video shared by one attendee showed Harry talking to viewers in the theatre, saying: "Tonight, you guys get to see Heart Of Invictus – which has been the last two years in the making – sooner than anybody else, so it will be coming out on Wednesday.

"You guys get to watch it tonight – or at least two episodes – to whet the appetite for the rest of it."

© Netflix Harry and Meghan both appear in the docuseries

"When it's a random Monday night and Prince Harry crashes the premiere of his show in random Chula Vista," the caption on the video read.

The viewer also shared a selfie she and her friend had taken with the Duke at the end of the screening.

© Netflix Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014

"What a show, what a man, what a special surprise! #heartofinvictus," she commented.

HELLO! understands that Netflix planned USO screeners for this week that Archewell partnered on, and that the Duke wanted to surprise the audience and spend time with veterans in San Diego. Harry was given the warmest reception at the screening, with audience members screaming and cheering when he introduced the film as a surprise.

The father-of-two also spent time and took photographs with everyone who came up to him after the viewing to tell him how much they loved the documentary - and him.