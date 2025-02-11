Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton visits women's prison after confirming BAFTAs absence
Kate Middleton in front of toys in mother and baby unit© Getty Images

Princess Kate visits women's prison after confirming BAFTAs absence

The Princess of Wales visited a Mother and Baby Unit at HMP Styal in Wilmslow, Chesire

3 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales paid a visit to a Mother and Baby Unit (MBU) inside HMP Styal on Tuesday afternoon.

She visited the women's prison in Wilmslow, Chesire, to highlight the importance of strong, loving and consistent mother and baby relationships to a child's development, even in the most challenging of environments.

Kate, 43, is passionate about the early years and is committed to raising awareness of the importance of early childhood. She created The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021 and launched the Shaping Us campaign in 2023 which she has described as her "life's work".

The campaign is aimed at raising the profile of the crucial period of a child's development, from pregnancy to the age of five.

Kate Middleton smiles during speech at Shaping Us National Symposium © Getty Images
Kate launched the Shaping Us campaign in 2023

Action for Children, for which Princess Kate is patron, runs three MBUs inside prisons in the North of England, all of which provide a dedicated place for new and expectant mothers serving a prison sentence or on remand. Kate became Patron of Action for Children in 2016. 

They work to ensure that babies are exposed to regular experiences such as going on a walk, going shopping and travelling on a bus. Beyond this, they also set up overnight stays with wider family members at their home to bolster the child's wilder support network.

These prisoners live in a separate area of the prison and are supported by trained prison staff, as well as family support practitioners who work to help women break the cycle of reoffending.

See photos from her visit below…

1/4

Kate Middleton holding umbrella and walking through gate© Getty Images

Arrival at HMP Styal

The Princess was greeted at the main gate by prison governor Nicky Hargreaves. 

Carrying an umbrella, she laughed as she had to bend down and manoeuvre her umbrella as the two women tried to squeeze through the gate at the same time. 

2/4

Kate Middleton waves at inmates at HMP Styal© Getty Images

Kate's fourth visit to a prison

As Kate walked through the prison grounds, dozens of female inmates rushed to catch a glimpse of their royal visitor.

There was a loud wolf-whistle and cat-calls, but also some shouts of: "We need more funding. Tell them the truth!"

This isn't the first time that the Princess has engaged with mothers in the justice system. In June 2023, she opened Hope Street in Southampton which is a family-friendly residential community piloting a new approach to supporting women in the justice system.


3/4

Kate speaking in the mother and baby unit© Getty Images

Mother and baby unit

The mother and baby Unit provides a dedicated place for new and expectant mothers serving a prison sentence or on remand.

Prisoners live in a separate area of the institution and are supported to care for their babies by trained prison staff and early years and family support practitioners.

The unit aims to establish and maintain a strong bond between mother and child, in line with evidence that a key psychological process of attachment takes place between babies and their primary caregiver in the initial months of life, which influences later development.

4/4

Kate Middleton smiling in checked coat© Getty

Support for mothers and babies

During her visit, the mother-of-three met with staff and former residents to hear more about the high-quality nursery provision, targeted interventions and parenting support for on-site mothers. 

Kate also paid a visit to the on-site nursery to see where babies and children living on site can learn and play.

