Karen Spencer's final demand before leaving Althorp for good

Countess Karen Spencer continued living with her ex Earl Charles Spencer after he filed for divorce, but during the period of cohabiting, the 52-year-old had a certain "boundary" for Princess Diana's brother.

As well as divorce proceedings, Karen is facing court as Charles' new partner, Dr Cat Jarman, is suing Countess Spencer for allegedly revealing her private MS diagnosis to Charles and others.

Karen's High Court defence papers have revealed she sent an email to Cat herself, and in it, it said: "Not sure what Charles has shared with you of this, but I won't have you at Althorp while I still live here. That is a boundary I intend to hold. It's not fair to me, our daughter, or to all the staff, who are already distraught at the news of our divorce though having to serve Charles' long-term mistress. It's just too much to ask."

Karen remained living with Charles while she searched for an appropriate place to live and she shared details of this online with her followers.

"It hasn't been easy finding a temporary rental that can accommodate seven horses, two sheep, four cats, and a dog - but with the help of some wonderful friends, we've finally found one. It's been a challenging time, but also one filled with so much generosity and kindness. No exact move-in date yet, but we’re getting close," Karen said in November.

© NurPhoto Dr Cat Jarman is taking Karen to court

Fans have been quick to support Karen when she's shared emotional posts about her time at Althorp.

"I will miss seeing your beautiful posts from Althorp House... You've made it more magical than it has been in decades, I'm sure," wrote one loyal follower, while another added: "What a beautiful example of how to carry oneself through life's ups and downs."

Who is Cat Jarman?

© TOPSTAR-WJ IMAGES/BACKGRID Charles and Cat have mutual interests

Charles and Cat first met in 2021 when she visited Althorp House, Spencer's family's ancestral home, to conduct an archaeological investigation.

Cat was born in Norway, completed a doctorate at the University of Bristol and her research has been included in multiple books. Cat is one of the editors of The Rabbit Hole, along with Charles Spencer.

Break up

© Getty The couple are divorcing

The shocking news that Prince William's uncle had split from his third wife was shared with the public in June via the Mail on Sunday. "I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future," Charles said at the time.

Karen's court papers reveal the claim that Earl Spencer ended his relationship with Karen over text message, which had the impact of "turning all of the children’s lives upside down".