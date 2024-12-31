Karen Spencer's shocking claims over split from Princess Diana's brother revealed amid court battle

New High Court details have emerged of how Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer ended his marriage to his wife of 13 years, Karen Spencer.

Charles’ current partner, Dr Cat Jarman, has MS and is suing Countess Spencer for allegedly revealing the private diagnosis to Charles, staff at Althorp, teachers at Lady Charlotte Diana’s private school, and one of Cat's colleagues.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Earl Charles Spencer and Countess Karen Spencer at the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle

Now Karen's High Court defence papers have revealed the shocking email she wrote to Cat back in May in which she accused Charles' new partner of being "unbelievably immoral" and “turning all of the children’s lives upside down”.

The defence papers also state Karen was informed by the Earl that their marriage was over "by text message” on March 19th.

When Countess Spencer compared notes with Dr Jarman's husband, Tom Jarman, “she discovered that their affair had been going on since at least November/December 2022 when the two of them were together in Norfolk (although more likely since 2021)”, the defence states. Charles and Cat first met in 2021 when she visited Althorp House, Spencer's family's ancestral home, to conduct an archaeological investigation.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The magnificent Althorp House

Countess Spencer's warning

In her email, the countess also warned Cat to stay away from Althorp.

© Instagram Charles with Cat Jarman at Althorp

“Not sure what Charles has shared with you of this, but I won't have you at Althorp while I still live here. That is a boundary I intend to hold. It's not fair to me, our daughter, or to all the staff, who are already distraught at the news of our divorce though having to serve Charles' long-term mistress. It's just too much to ask.”

© TOPSTAR-WJ IMAGES/BACKGRID Cat Jarman, a Norwegian archaeologist, co-hosts The Rabbit Hole Detectives, a history podcast, alongside Charles and Rev Richard Coles

Karen moved out of the family home in November, when she took to her Instagram account to reveal she’s finally found a “temporary rental that can accommodate seven horses, two sheep, four cats, and a dog”.

Charles' rebuttal

Responding to Karen’s claims, Charles, 60, told the Daily Mail they were “absurd”.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Earl Charles Spencer and Countess Karen Spencer attend day 3 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2015

“The notion that I would end my marriage by text is an absurd attempt to blacken my name. Karen ended the marriage, after endless threats to do so over the years, in early March.

LISTEN: What 2025 will look like for the Princess of Wales

“She asked me to confirm the end of the marriage in a text on 18 March and my reply that day was a simple acceptance of her decision. I have those texts still, and will share them in court when I clear my name.”

Dr Jarman told the same publication she was “shocked and utterly dismayed”, and accused the Countess of mounting a “hideous and defamatory attack” on her.