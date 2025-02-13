Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's 'no filter' comments revealed

We rarely hear royal children such as Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, speak, so we rely on their parents to open up about their home lives.

The Duke of Sussex satisfied our curiosity with his latest comments about his kids having "no filter" behind closed doors with their mother Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex has just returned to their Montecito estate following her trip to Canada, where she joined her husband for the Invictus Games – an international multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Harry revealed his "inquisitive" kids are asking questions about the Invictus Games

With their kids growing up, they are beginning to ask questions about where their parents are travelling, prompting "challenging" conversations, Harry told People.

"It’s a very interesting conversation to have with your kids – to explain why that person is missing a leg, why that person is missing an arm, why do they look the way they do. It’s challenging but important," he began, adding that his eldest child – who is still "so young" is particularly interested.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share two kids

"As any parent knows, once you open that door and those questions are asked, or that conversation starts, more and more doors start opening.

"And then he starts asking, 'How did they get injured? What’s a mine? What’s all this?' It becomes opening Pandora’s box, to some extent, especially with kids this age, because they have no filter, and they’re just so curious and so inquisitive! They want to know more, more, more," Harry explained.

Meghan's gifts

© Instagram Archie and Lilibet received an array of special gifts from Canada

No doubt Meghan is fielding more questions from her two kids now she is back at home with gifts from Canada. Determined to keep her children at the forefront of her mind, the doting mother revealed her haul of goodies displayed in her kitchen in their $30 million Montecito home.

The Instagram Stories photo showed Canadian treats like bear paw-shaped chocolate, Timbits, and Tim Hortons donuts, as well as custom-made jerseys from Team Nigeria with their names printed on the back.

© Invictus Games Foundation via Ge Derrick presented Harry with special shirts for Archie and Lilibet

"A taste of Canada and The Invictus Games for our little ones!" she captioned the picture. "Cheering you on from home!"

Nigerian team manager Derrick Cobbinah told People that they also gave the Duchess of Sussex her own version so she could match with Archie and Lilibet.

Archie's voice

© Netflix Archie has revealed his American accent on rare occasions in the past

The royals first revealed their son's voice in public during their podcast in 2020. Prince Harry told his son: "You can speak into it," and Meghan asked him: "Archie, is it fun?" to which he replied: "Fun!"

Since then, there have been a handful of occasions where we've heard him talk, revealing his American accent. During their Harry & Meghan Netflix series, he said over the image of a spectacular sunset in Montecito: "Well it's all done, beautiful."

The most recent clip came as they said goodbye to their beloved pet dog Guy. In a moving video montage posted on Meghan's Instagram account, the Duchess of Sussex included a series of clips of Guy over the years. In one, Archie and his younger sister Lilibet’s sweet singing voices could be heard in the background.

"We love you Guy, yes we do. We love you Guy, and we'll be true. When you're not near us, we're blue," they sang.

