Meghan Markle's £470 Valentine's Day dress has Prince Harry entranced

Meghan Markle's got a new dress... and Prince Harry is obsessed. The Duchess of Sussex, 43, made hearts melt when she posted a sweet kissing snap with her husband on Valentine's Day.

Fans have been surprised by the royal mother's new Instagram policy, which sees her sharing unprecedented access to her private life in Montecito, as well as glimpses inside her off-duty wardrobe.

In the new photo, Meghan wore a loose crepe dress with a tie waist. Wearing her hair pulled back in a low ponytail, minimal makeup, and just her go-to accessories on display (namely her Cartier 'Love' bracelet and matching 'Gold Tank Française Watch'), the look was clearly a hit with her husband, who was seen planting a tender kiss on her lips.

We've tracked down Meghan's exact dress and it's so flattering. The £470 design from Anemos, called the 'D.K. Midi Wrap Dress in Matte Crepe' comes in three on-trend shades: espresso, black and tawny.

The loose garment boats a flattering tie waist, low scoop neckline, and self-tie skirt designed to be styled in several ways.

If you're based in the States, you're in luck as the design is even cheaper at $455.

Meghan's Invictus Games appearances

Meghan is fresh from her time in Canada at the Invictus Games. The lovebirds made a number of joint appearances at sporting events, including the opening ceremony.

After flying home to Montecito early to get back to their children Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, she penned a public message to her husband alongside a clip from the closing ceremony.

A source close to Invictus explained: "This was always planned. Meghan is going home to be with her children. Meghan left the games in Dusseldorf early after five days to go home.

"This is Prince Harry's event and she is there to support him but this was planned."

Meghan's approach to fashion

Her time spent as part of the royal family changed the duchess' approach to fashion for good.

The former Suits actress told The New York Times that realising she could sell out a product immediately has made her think twice about which brands she chooses to wear.

She tries to use her newfound power to highlight small, independent businesses with stories she believes in.

In particular, Meghan chooses to support local designers – as evidenced during her visit to Nigeria last year – and women-owned brands. "It changed everything in terms of how I then looked at putting an outfit together," she explained.

"Times where I know there is a global spotlight, and attention will be given to each detail of what I may or may not be wearing, then I support designers that I have really great friendships with, and smaller, up-and-coming brands that haven’t gotten the attention that they should be getting.

"That's one of the most powerful things that I'm able to do, and that’s simply wearing, like, an earring."