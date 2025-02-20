Mike and Zara Tindall share new photos from dreamy getaway without kids

Mike and Zara Tindall jetted off to Saalbach in Austria earlier this month on a fun-filled ski trip.

In photos shared to Wing's for Life's official Instagram page on Wednesday, the couple were seen smiling and laughing as they hit the slopes and immersed themselves in a variety of local activities.

One photograph showed Mike flashing a huge grin as he rode on a ski lift against a snowy backdrop, while a second image showed Princess Anne's daughter posing with an accordion while dressed in traditional Austrian clothing.

Wings for Life is a not-for-profit spinal cord research foundation which looks to find a cure for spinal cord injury.

Mike, who is an ambassador for the charity, helped to run the second edition of his week-long ski adventure in Saalbach, dubbed Mikey's Mountain Miles. A description on Instagram read: "Over four action packed days, guests embarked on the challenge of conquering as much terrain as they dared.

"It was a fantastic time – a huge shoutout to our incredible fundraisers who helped us raise over £110,000! We already can't wait for MMM 2027!"

Mike and Zara's ski trip comes after they travelled to Australia for the annual Magic Millions horse racing carnival in Queensland.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Zara revealed why she and husband Mike Tindall continue to make Australia their second home each January.

"We have always loved Australia and it is like a home from home for us. We have been coming to Queensland for so long now it has become a tradition for the start of the year – and although the Magic Millions carnival is busy with so much going on, being by the beach, with like-minded horse enthusiasts celebrating all things equine – we couldn't ask for a better way to start the year."

Reflecting on their time Down Under, Zara continued: "Coming out of the cold winter and into the warm heat, and the incredible water temperatures. The Gold Coast is just a great place to be – it's got a bit of everything, from beaches to horses and everything else in between."

Magic Millions is known for its showcase Gold Coast Yearling Sale each January. However, the company runs its thoroughbred auction house all year round, with sales in four states of Australia. The auction house is the leading producer of stake winners across Australia.

And in 2012, Zara was named the first Magic Millions Racing Women Ambassador. The mother-of-three is a keen equestrian and most memorably nabbed a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics.