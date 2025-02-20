Prince William and Princess Kate interrupt Mustique holiday for major announcement

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been enjoying a trip to Mustique with their children as they marked a break from school.

However, on Thursday, the royal couple interrupted their break to confirm when they would be returning to work. The royal couple confirmed that, ahead of St David's Day, they would be carrying out a joint engagement in Pontypridd, where they will meet with communities that have been impacted by flooding caused by Storms Bert and Darragh.

William and Kate are also due to visit the town centre of Pontypridd, where they will visit local businesses, including the Fountain Café and Meadow Street Community Garden, to hear about the effect the floods have had.

Another stop on their trip will be The Welsh Cake Shop, where the pair will help to prepare a batch of traditional Welsh cakes. Welsh cakes are a flat, crumbly, sweet bread that's cooked on a griddle and is usually filled with dried fruit, such as currants.

© WireImage The Prince and Princess of Wales will return to work in Pontypridd

The visit will partially mirror William's father's own trip to the town in 2020. While he was the Prince of Wales, King Charles visited the region after it was hit by Storm Dennis. Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, also baked Welsh cakes on a separate visit to Wales.

William and Kate have been on holiday for the past week on the Caribbean island of Mustique. The destination has been a favourite of the pair since before their marriage in 2011.

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images The then Prince of Wales visited the town in 2020

Part of the appeal for the couple is the strict no-fly zone around the area, which allows its residents extensive layers of privacy.

Their family break to the island in 2019 coincided with Prince George's sixth birthday, and that year, the Princess shared a picture she'd taken of her son to mark the occasion.

© WireImage The royal couple have been enjoying a holiday over the past week

The photo showed George dressed in a green polo top and blue-and-white striped shorts, standing in the Caribbean sunshine, with foliage and a sandy beach in the background.

In recent years, the Waleses have enjoyed staycations on the Isles of Scilly off the Cornish coast, as well as a trip to Jordan, where Kate lived for a brief period in her childhood.

© Getty Kate has been easing herself back into her public duties

The Princess is gradually making a return to her public duties following her recovery from cancer. Last year, Kate underwent major abdominal surgery before being treated for the disease. She confirmed in January that she is now in remission.

