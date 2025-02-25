See Princess Anne's loving smile with husband Sir Timothy Laurence in rare photo

Princess Anne's husband Sir Timothy Laurence is gearing up for a milestone birthday this week.

The retired Royal Navy officer, who wed Anne in 1992, will turn 70 on 1 March, and will most likely mark the occasion at home in Gloucestershire.

© Getty Images Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence in 2023

While Anne and Timothy are typically very private about their life away from the spotlight, the pair have occasionally shared glimpses into their relationship, including a handful of rare PDA moments.

As the 69-year-old prepares to celebrate with loved ones, join HELLO! as we take a closer look at some of Anne and Timothy's sweetest moments together…

© Getty Images Easter outing There was a sparkle in Anne's eye back in 2014 as she joined her husband Sir Timothy at an Easter Mattins service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. As they made their way to church, the pair exchanged a fleeting look at one another, with Anne catching her loved one's gaze.



For the spring outing, the former Olympian was a vision in emerald-green, while Timothy looked smart dressed in a navy suit and a butter-hued tie.



© Getty Images All smiles In 2007, Anne and Timothy were caught off-guard as they presented prizes on the final day of the Festival of British Eventing at Anne's sprawling Gatcombe Park estate. Amid the celebrations, the couple were photographed sweetly glancing at one another, with Anne beaming from ear to ear in a joyful moment.



© Getty Images Twinning moment In 1993, the couple were all smiles as they soaked up the July sunshine in matching fedora hats. Anne, who was pictured lovingly gazing at her new husband, could be seen wearing a technicolour striped shirt and a green pencil skirt, while Timothy looked smart in tailored trousers and a striped shirt.



© Getty Images Festive cheer The couple couldn't contain their joy as they joined the royals at a Christmas Day service in Sandringham in 2023. For the festive outing, the pair showed that they were in sync by opting to wear matching Highgrove scarves.

