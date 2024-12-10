Queen Mary switches it up in rarely-worn cinched jeans

Queen Mary always looks fabulous in a suit or floaty winter dress, but on Sunday, King Frederik's wife switched up her look as she featured in a video shot at Grundtvigs Church as part of the royal couple's digital advent calendar.

The Australian-born royal, 52, was seen wearing a pair of wide-leg dark wash jeans.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Queen Mary transforms diamond necklace into dazzling tiara

© Kongehuset Her waist-cinching denim was styled with a vibrant purple jumper and a plain blouse with a pie-crust collar that peeked over the top of the crew neck.

© Kongehuset Adding a touch of workwear flare, the mother of four layered a houndstooth pattern blazer from Harris Wharf. Rounding off her look was a pair of black heeled boots and the 'Boucle Ensemble' earrings from Sophie Bille Brahe which though understated in appearance, retail for a staggering £11,652.



© Kongehuset Her brunette locks were styled in a relaxed blowdry and unusually, Mary popped on her Gucci reading glasses.



© Getty Mary's recent outings Mary styled up a storm last week in a slew of tapered outfits during the state visit of the Egyptian president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The Queen made quite the entrance at Soelyst country house where the Egyptian politician hosted a return event. Mary wore a sumptuous purple velvet suit from Temperley featuring a fitted jacket and wide-leg trousers. She teamed her eye-catching ensemble with the coordinating 'Raso' clutch in plum from Prada and the 'Tyler 105' black studded pumps from Gianvito Rossi.

© Kongehuset Her Royal Highness wore a second suit as the royal couple bid farewell to the Egyptian President at Christian VII's Palace in Amalienborg. He signed a window pane, a Danish tradition when hosting state visits, which will be hung in one of the royal palaces.



© Kongehuset The royal recycled her 'Cecille' jacket and the matching 'Adelaide' trousers from The Fold in the boldest cobalt hue. The last time she wore the regal suit was in April to the Specialists' 20th anniversary event at The National Museum of Denmark. On this occasion, the Danish Queen added a roll-neck jumper for extra warmth.

© Alamy Mary's tiara appearance The Queen turned heads at the beginning of the Egyptian visit as she joined her husband in hosting a state banquet at Christiansborg Palace in a new tiara. DISCOVER: King Frederik and Queen Mary to spend Christmas apart from Prince Joachim and Princess Marie The Diamond Bandeau tiara was a newly-transformed reimagination of the Rose Stone Tiara which was fashioned out of a diamond necklace. The headpiece was styled with a black diamante-studded gown.