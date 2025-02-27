King Charles appearance in rare video shared by royal family leaves fans saying the same thing

A video of the King and Queen shared to the royal family's official Instagram account has gone viral on social media for the sweetest reason.
On Wednesday, King Charles and Queen Camilla helped pack food donation boxes at Darjeeling Express, an Indian restaurant in Kingly Court in Soho, ahead of Ramadan.
The royal couple were filmed packaging dates into small paper bags, carefully using tongs to place the fruit into individual food parcels. "Traditionally, dates are eaten as the first food to break the fast at sunset during Ramadan," read the caption on Instagram.
"Their Majesties helped pack dates that will be sent to local hospitals for Iftaar during the holy month."
The clip, which has gained 3 million views within the first 24 hours of being posted, seemed to spark the same reaction from fans who couldn't help but comment on King Charles cheery appearance and "cheeky" giggles.
His Majesty, 76, couldn't help but smile and laugh alongside Camilla, 77, letting out a childish "he he" as Asma Khan, the owner of Darjeeling Express, joked: "I didn’t realise the King would be so fast," as he and Camilla packed the dates.
"'Hee hee' coming from His Majesty is just wonderful," commented one fan, as another wrote: "His Majesty’s giggle! Priceless."
A third wrote: "Love seeing King Charles smile so much!!" as another agreed: "It's lovely to see The King and Queen laughing together."
Royal laughter
It's not the first time the royal family's laughter has caught the attention of fans.
In 2022, royal fans were chuckling at Prince William's laughter after a video emerged on TikTok of the future monarch bursting into fits of giggles in the most surprising manner.In the clip, the Prince of Wales could be seen sitting cross-legged on the floor alongside a young pupil as they engaged in classroom activities.
The future king asked the child: "Do you enjoy school?" to which he appeared to reply: "Erm, not really!"
Prince William proceeded to fall about in fits of laughter, pulling a 'laughing face' royal fans rarely see in public.