Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward enjoy ski break in glitzy St Moritz

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh hit the slopes as they headed to the glitzy Swiss resort of St Moritz over the weekend.

Prince Edward, who turns 60 next month, and his wife, Sophie, 59, were kitted out in their ski-wear as they enjoyed a break from their royal duties with friends.

The couple's two children, Lady Louise Windsor, 20, and James, Earl of Wessex, 16, did not appear to join them on the trip.

The Duke stood out in a bright red Colmar ski jacket with black trousers and a matching ski helmet.

Meanwhile, the Duchess donned her favourite Sweaty Betty 'Moritz Soft Shell Ski Trousers' with blue knitwear and a navy button-up jacket.

Sophie had her blonde locks tied up in a low-ponytail under her ski helmet, complete with a polarised visor.

The Duke and Duchess enjoy annual holidays in the exclusive ski resort, with Lady Louise showcasing her skills at the Corviglia Ski Club last year.

© BACKGRID Edward and Sophie are regular skiers

Sophie got some practice in earlier this month when she attended the Inter-Services Snow Sports Championships in her role as patron of The UK Armed Forces Winter Sports Association.

Sophie wore sunglasses under her visor

In her pre-royal life, Sophie completed a season as a ski rep in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.

© BACKGRID Prince Edward turns 60 on 10 March

And skiing is, of course, a favourite pastime of many of the royals, including King Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry and Sarah, Duchess of York.

© BACKGRID Prince Edward showed off his skills on the slopes

Edward and Sophie's niece, Princess Beatrice, enjoyed a family holiday with her husband and property developer, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, in St Moritz just last week.

© BACKGRID Sophie has been skiing for years

The couple enjoyed a game of curling alongside their friends and fellow royals, Princess Olympia of Greece, Prince Ernst August of Hanover and Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece.

© BACKGRID The couple were not joined by their children, Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex

Before heading off on their winter break, Edward and Sophie carried out a joint visit to Manchester last Friday, where they attended the British Cycling National Track Championships at the National Cycling Centre in the city.

The Edinburghs were absent from a thanksgiving service for the late King Constantine of Greece at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Tuesday.

© BACKGRID Sophie looked chic in her Sweaty Betty ski pants

Queen Camilla led the British royals into the memorial, including the Princess Royal, Mike and Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo, Sarah, Duchess of York and the Duke of York.

King Charles is currently not taking on any public-facing duties as he undergoes cancer treatment. Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales pulled out of attending last-minute due to a personal matter.

LISTEN: King Charles gave Prince William ‘permission’ to spend time with family away from royal duties

Hours after the service, Buckingham Palace announced the death of Lady Gabriella Kingston's husband, Thomas Kingston, at the age of 45.

Mr Kingston, known as Tom, was found dead at an address in Gloucestershire on Sunday evening, and emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 6pm.

© BACKGRID The Duchess was in Meribel earlier in February

An inquest will be held to establish the cause of death, but there are no suspicious circumstances and no other parties involved.

The King and Queen sent their "most heartfelt thoughts and prayers" to Lady Gabriella, who is known as Ella, and Mr Kingston's parents and siblings.

Lady Gabriella, daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, wed financier Thomas in Windsor on 18 May 2019.