Meghan Markle joins Instagram and shares video shot by Prince Harry at Montecito beach

The Duchess of Sussex has launched a new social media account.

Taking to Instagram on New Year's Day, Meghan finally posted on her page bearing the handle, @meghan.

© Getty Images The Duchess has finally posted on her Instagram page

In her first post, the mother-of-two opted to share a personal reel which was captured by her husband, Prince Harry. The sweet clip was filmed near their home in Montecito where they live with their son Prince Archie and their daughter Princess Lilibet.

Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Meghan Markle shares first post on Instagram

It showed the former Suits actress running across a beach dressed in white jeans and a flowing white shirt. She wore her raven tresses down loose and opted to go barefoot as she ran towards the sea.

In honour of the new year, she later paused to inscribe '2025' into the sand with her index finger.

At the end of the video, Meghan could be seen running across the beach with a wide grin etched across her face.

Meghan's Instagram handle first appeared back in 2022 accompanied by a previously unseen snapshot of the actress. While Meghan never confirmed whether the account belonged to her, royal fans were left convinced that it did in fact belong to the Duchess seeing as first-name-only handles are a privilege reserved for celebrities and verified accounts.

© Instagram Minutes before her first post, Meghan's account had 111k followers

The mother-of-two later replaced the photo with a picture of a pink dahlia - a possible nod to Meghan's mother Doria Ragland's sweet nickname for her.

© Instagram The Duchess changed her profile photo for a gorgeous black-and-white image

To coincide with her launch on New Year's Day, Meghan switched out the floral photo for a stunning black-and-white image of herself looking relaxed and carefree in a summer dress.

The Duchess' exciting social media update comes after the Sussexes released a heartfelt Christmas card featuring their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, for the first time in three years.

© Archewell The couple sent their Christmas card via email to those signed up to their subscription list

Shared via their Archewell Foundation, the forest green card included six images taken from their trips to Nigeria and Colombia, as well as a personal snap showing their children running into their parents' arms.

The message read: "On behalf of the office of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundations. We wish you a very Happy Holiday Season and a joyful new year."

© Getty Images The pair moved across the pond in 2020

While it's not known how the family-of-four celebrated Christmas, it seems likely that they spent most of the festive period at their home in Santa Barbara, California. They were no doubt joined by Meghan's mother Doria who lives two hours away in View Park-Windsor Hills in LA.