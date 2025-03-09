Meghan Markle Meghan Markle shares rare detail about children Archie and Lilibet's school life

Meghan Markle launched her brand new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, on Tuesday and during the first episode revealed the special meal that always makes it into Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's school packed lunches.

The Duchess, 43, welcomed A-list celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin into the kitchen where she showed him how to make the special family dish which she calls "single skillet spaghetti." See her prepare the dish in the video below.

WATCH: Meghan reveals a family favourite dish on her new show

The recipe is, as confessed by Meghan a simple tomato-based, one-pot "one-and-done" wonder.

Of the culinary delight, Meghan said: "When I make this, I make it for my family. Not that my children are eating heaps of noodles but when I make it but, I'll make enough that I can put leftovers in their lunchbox. So for me, it's an entire pack of Spaghetti [that goes into the dish]."

© Netflix Meghan and Daniel met when Megan was on Suits

The dish combines yellow and red vine tomatoes, parmesan cheese, garlic, olive oil and kale, as well as a touch of rocket, basil and "finishing salt" to create a hearty dish which, according to Daniel "Tastes so [expletive] good."

Megahn said: "It's like that Beyonce song, Cozy." Despite the make-up star coining himself Meghan's "only ratchet friend," to Meghan's children Archie and Lilibet, he is "Uncle Daniel" and someone who has been there for "before, during and after" major events of her life, alluding to her time with the royal family.

"He's very much a mainstay. 'Uncle Daniel' the kids call him," she explained.

Whilst it's clear the couple are exceptionally close, the episode is full of revelations - including how Meghan learned that Daniel is actually left-handed!

Whilst chopping tomatoes, Daniel cut his right hand, to which concerned Meghan responded: "He's an artist, these hands can't be hurt." Reassuring her, Daniel said: "Oh but I'm left-handed so this is fine. I'm a lefty, so this is all good."

The pair met when Meghan starred in Suits, and she reached out looking for a makeup artist before she even had a publicist.

© Netflix Meghan rushed to her friend's aid with a "chic" plaster

According to Daniel, Meghan's love language hasn't changed much from when they first met. He said: "You've always shown your love through food."

Adding: "I remember the first time we worked together. It was for suits, but I just remember[...] food service wasn't up and running and you said: 'Can I get you a coffee or anything'.

Archie and Lilibet call Daniel "Uncle Daniel"

Since then, the pair's bond has remained incredibly strong, with Daniel becoming the beauty editor on her former lifestyle blog, The Tig.

Daniel even accompanied Meghan for the cake tasting ahead of her royal wedding to Prince Harry, where they chose a delicious-sounding lemon and elderflower flavour.