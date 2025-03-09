Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle Meghan Markle shares rare detail about children Archie and Lilibet's school life
A split image of Meghan Markle and Meghan Markle with her children Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle Meghan Markle shares rare detail about children Archie and Lilibet's school life

The Duchess of Sussex's new show is filled with incredible family recipes!

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Meghan Markle launched her brand new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, on Tuesday and during the first episode revealed the special meal that always makes it into  Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's school packed lunches.

The Duchess, 43, welcomed A-list celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin into the kitchen where she showed him how to make the special family dish which she calls "single skillet spaghetti." See her prepare the dish in the video below.

WATCH: Meghan reveals a family favourite dish on her new show

The recipe is, as confessed by Meghan a simple tomato-based, one-pot "one-and-done" wonder. 

Of the culinary delight, Meghan said: "When I make this, I make it for my family. Not that my children are eating heaps of noodles but when I make it but, I'll make enough that I can put leftovers in their lunchbox. So for me, it's an entire pack of Spaghetti [that goes into the dish]."

A photo of Meghan Markle holding her friend Daniel's hand on her new show© Netflix
Meghan and Daniel met when Megan was on Suits

The dish combines yellow and red vine tomatoes, parmesan cheese, garlic, olive oil and kale, as well as a touch of rocket, basil and "finishing salt" to create a hearty dish which, according to Daniel "Tastes so [expletive] good." 

Megahn said: "It's like that Beyonce song, Cozy." Despite the make-up star coining himself Meghan's "only ratchet friend," to Meghan's children Archie and Lilibet, he is "Uncle Daniel" and someone who has been there for "before, during and after" major events of her life, alluding to her time with the royal family. 

"He's very much a mainstay. 'Uncle Daniel' the kids call him," she explained.

Whilst it's clear the couple are exceptionally close, the episode is full of revelations - including how Meghan learned that Daniel is actually left-handed! 

Whilst chopping tomatoes, Daniel cut his right hand, to which concerned Meghan responded: "He's an artist, these hands can't be hurt." Reassuring her, Daniel said: "Oh but I'm left-handed so this is fine. I'm a lefty, so this is all good."

The pair met when Meghan starred in Suits, and she reached out looking for a makeup artist before she even had a publicist. 

A photo of Meghan Markle putting a plaster on her friend Daniel's hand© Netflix
Meghan rushed to her friend's aid with a "chic" plaster

According to Daniel, Meghan's love language hasn't changed much from when they first met. He said: "You've always shown your love through food."

Adding: "I remember the first time we worked together. It was for suits, but I just remember[...] food service wasn't up and running and you said: 'Can I get you a coffee or anything'.

Meghan will stay in California with the children
Archie and Lilibet call Daniel "Uncle Daniel"

Since then, the pair's bond has remained incredibly strong, with Daniel becoming the beauty editor on her former lifestyle blog, The Tig. 

Daniel even accompanied Meghan for the cake tasting ahead of her royal wedding to Prince Harry, where they chose a delicious-sounding lemon and elderflower flavour.

With Love, Meghan: episode guide

Meghan Markle wearing blue shirt and smiling in Netflix show© Netflix

Episode one – Hello, Honey! 

The show kicks off with Meghan receiving a visit from her makeup artist friend, Daniel Martin.

Episode two – Welcome to the Party

The Office star Mindy Kaling joins Meghan to share tips on how to style a children's birthday party and much more. 

Episode three – Two kids from LA

In a food-filled episode, chef Roy Choi prepares dishes like tempura chicken and kimchi in Meghan's kitchen.

Episode four – Love Is In The Details

Meghan's close friend Delfina 'Defi'' Figueras, Nacho Figueras' wife, joins her for a cosy cooking session. 

Episode five – Surprise and Delight

Meghan invites her friends Abigail Spencer and Kelly McKee Zajfen over for a ''ladies lunch''.

Episode six –  The Juice is Worth The Squeeze

With the help of Chef Ramon Velazquez, Meghan prepares for a Mexican games night, complete with homemade margaritas.

Episode seven –  Elevating the Everyday

 Vicky Tsai, founder of Tatcha Beauty, joins Meghan as they reflect on their childhoods.

Episode eight –  Feels Like Home

In the final episode, Prince Harry joins Meghan at an al fresco dinner party she is hosting for family and friends. 

