Last-minute change Meghan Markle was forced to make with Netflix series
Meghan Markle wearing apron in kitchen© Netflix

The Duchess of Sussex filmed With Love, Meghan last year

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Sussex celebrated the release of her long-awaited Netflix show on Tuesday, as all eight episodes dropped onto the streaming giant.

With Love, Meghan featured appearances from some of the Duchess' closest friends and celebrity guests, including Abigail Spencer, Daniel Martin and Mindy Kaling.

Prince Harry and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, also made cameos in the show, as well as the Duchess' beloved dog Guy.

Sadly, Guy passed away over the Christmas period, with Meghan sharing a heartbreaking tribute to her rescue pup as she announced his death.

The Netflix show was filmed at a location farmhouse two miles from the Sussexes' Montecito home last year, when Guy was still alive.

Meghan's dog Guy licking spoon© Netflix
Meghan's dog Guy featured in the show

And it seems the production team added in a last-minute change to the series to reflect that.

At the end of episode eight, after Meghan has hosted an outdoor brunch for her friends and family, a black screen with a tribute to the pooch flashes up.

"In Loving Memory of Guy," it read.

In Loving Memory of Guy© Netflix
The tribute to Meghan's dog Guy

The beagle featured in episode four, where the Duchess prepares a focaccia, a pasta salad and a charcuterie board with her close friend Delfina 'Delfi' Figueras, Nacho Figueras' wife. 

The new dog bed is the same brand as one featured in Meghan's Montecito home© Netflix
Meghan adopted Guy in 2015

Meghan also makes Guy a special batch of peanut butter dog biscuits, revealing: "I would do anything for Guy, he knows it. He can do whatever he wants because he will be whatever guy you need depending on the day. My sweet guy my silly guy my saucy little guy, always my spoiled guy. He's also my old guy."

With Love, Meghan: episode guide

Meghan Markle wearing blue shirt and smiling in Netflix show© Netflix

Episode one – Hello, Honey! 

The show kicks off with Meghan receiving a visit from her makeup artist friend, Daniel Martin.

Episode two – Welcome to the Party

The Office star Mindy Kaling joins Meghan to share tips on how to style a children's birthday party and much more. 

Episode three – Two kids from LA

In a food-filled episode, chef Roy Choi prepares dishes like tempura chicken and kimchi in Meghan's kitchen.

Episode four – Love Is In The Details

Meghan's close friend Delfina 'Defi'' Figueras, Nacho Figueras' wife, joins her for a cosy cooking session. 

Episode five – Surprise and Delight

Meghan invites her friends Abigail Spencer and Kelly McKee Zajfen over for a ''ladies lunch''.

Episode six –  The Juice is Worth The Squeeze

With the help of Chef Ramon Velazquez, Meghan prepares for a Mexican games night, complete with homemade margaritas.

Episode seven –  Elevating the Everyday

 Vicky Tsai, founder of Tatcha Beauty, joins Meghan as they reflect on their childhoods.

Episode eight –  Feels Like Home

In the final episode, Prince Harry joins Meghan at an al fresco dinner party she is hosting for family and friends. 

When Meghan announced Guy's death in January, she explained the pooch's backstory, writing on Instagram: "In 2015, I adopted a beagle from a dog rescue in Canada. He had been at a kill shelter in Kentucky and given a few days to live. I swooped him up….and fell in love.

"They referred to him as ‘the little guy’ because he was so small and frail, so I named him ‘Guy’. And he was the best guy any girl could have asked for."

WATCH: Meghan's heartbreaking tribute to dog Guy

She continued: "If you followed me on Instagram back in the day, you saw a lot of him - and on The Tig too. He was with me at Suits, when I got engaged, (and then married), when I became a mom….he was with me for everything: the quiet, the chaos, the calm, the comfort."

Meghan also spoke about Guy's appearance on her Netflix show, writing: "Because many of you will now see Guy in this new series, I hope you’ll come to understand why I am so devastated by his loss. I think you may fall a little bit in love too.

"I have cried too many tears to count - the type of tears that make you get in the shower with the absurd hope that the running water on your face will somehow make you not feel them, or pretend they’re not there. But they are. And that’s okay too."

She ended the tribute by saying: "Thank you for so many years of unconditional love, my sweet Guy. You filled my life in ways you’ll never know. As ever, Meghan" and the hashtag "#adoptdontshop".

