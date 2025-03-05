Carole Middleton looks tanned following birthday trip in rare outing

Carole Middleton made a rare public appearance as she attended a charity lunch in London.

Fresh from a luxurious family holiday in the Caribbean, the Princess of Wales's mother sported a golden tan as she stepped out for the Turn The Tables 2025 event, in aid of Cancer Research UK, at the Corinthia Hotel London on Monday.

The matriarch, who turned 70 in January, looked elegant in a gingham tweed jacket by LK Bennett with black tailored trousers and matching suede pumps.

Carole's chestnut shoulder-length tresses were styled into a sleek blow-dry and she opted for an understated beauty look, with defined brows and a pop of blusher and highlighter on the apple of her cheeks.

Her appearance comes just a week after she and her husband, Michael Middleton, enjoyed a holiday on the island of Mustique with the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children during the February half-term.

© Getty Carole wore an L.K. Bennett jacket and her daughter's handbag

The Middletons have been regular visitors to the secluded island since before Kate's marriage to Prince William in 2011, and The Goring Hotel, where the Princess stayed the night before her wedding, even featured a replica of Mustique's famous Basil's Bar.

According to the Mail on Sunday, the Waleses and the Middletons stayed at the £37,000-per-week villa once owned by Princess Margaret. Known as Les Jolies Eaux, the five-bedroom property boasts a swimming pool, a dining pavilion, a butler, a gardener and a chef.

© Getty Carole looked glowing

Carole and Michael reside in the quiet village of Bucklebury, Berkshire, close to their youngest children, Pippa Matthews and James Middleton.

The couple, who wed in 1980, sold their party accessories company, Party Pieces, to entrepreneur James Sinclair after it fell into administration. Carole had built the business from scratch at the family's home in 1987 when her children were young.

WATCH: Everything You Need To Know About Carole Middleton

The Middletons have always had a strong bond with their eldest daughter, Kate, and have been quietly supporting her and her family behind-the-scenes during the Princess' cancer treatment last year.

© Getty Carole, Michael, James, Alizee and Pippa at Kate's carol service

Carole and Michael, who were last seen publicly at Kate's Christmas carol service in December, also appeared in the family video released by the Princess as she announced she had completed chemotherapy last September.

© Kensington Palace Carole and Michael were seen playing cards with their family

The doting grandparents were seen playing cards with their grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, at the family's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.