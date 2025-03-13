Zara Tindall looks magnificent in £379 waist-cinching coat

Zara Tindall has been bringing out the best sophisticated ensembles out during Cheltenham Festival 2025, and her outfit for the third day is no exception.

On Thursday, the equestrian appeared with her former rugby player husband Mike Tindall, and the couple looked incredibly chic.

© Getty Zara looked incredible the belted olive-green coat

While Mike posed in a dapper three-piece tweed suit, the niece of King Charles brought out a gorgeous olive green Livia wool coat from Hobbs with a classic and classy notch lapel. This £379 coat is a piece that goes with anything, but still makes a statement.

Zara also opted for a dress from Really Wild, a fedora from luxury millinery brand Victoria Charles and black suede boots, with a mini leather shoulder bag and black leather gloves to complete her ever-elegant outfit.

Zara's Cheltenham outfits

On day one of Cheltenham Festival, Zara donned another incredible coat, as part of a fabulous monochromatic look.

© James Whatling Zara Tindall's monochromatic look was incredibly stylish

Looking incredibly smart, styled by Annie Miall, the equestrian wrapped up in a double-breasted navy coat adorned with golden buttons, a pie-crust blouse, navy suit trousers and royal blue heels.

Following in her mother Princess Anne's footsteps, Zara picked out an incredibly striking accessory: a mustard-yellow beret-style fascinator with a rippling ribbon.

For the second day of the festival, she appeared with her beloved cousin Princess Eugenie, with whom she has always had a close bond.

© James Whatling Zara and Eugenie looked very fashionable

In co-ordinated outfits, the royal cousins looked absolutely stunning. Zara looked stylish in a grey pinstriped suit from Laura Green, with a matching burgundy rollneck, hat and similarly-hued crocodile clutch from Strathberry.

Princess Beatrice's sister opted for a Bianca maxi coat from Hobbs, a double-breasted military-style jacket, in the aubergine colourway, with a coordinating oversized hatband, accessorising with a small top-handle bag.

Zara's luxury lifestyle campaign

Earlier this month, Zara announced that she would be the official ambassador for luxury fashion brand Fairfax & Favor in their newest campaign.

The granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II wowed in an array of outfits in the photoshoot for the brand, especially as she donned a pair of striking knee-high boots throughout.

© Fairfax & Favor Zara looked incredible in the Fairfax & Favor's signature Regina boot

Founded in Norfolk in 2013 by childhood friends Marcus Fairfax Fountaine and Felix Favor Parker, the brand is a staple in Zara Tindall's wardrobe.

"I've always liked how they manage to combine timeless elegance with craftsmanship and practicality," Zara said. "Along with their versatile and stylish designs, this makes it the perfect brand for the casual day-to-day or smarter look when I'm attending events."