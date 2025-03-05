Charles Spencer marks emotional family loss in special way at Althorp

Charles Spencer's beloved Labrador, Otis, sadly passed away last year, and on Tuesday, he shared that he is honouring his late pup in the most special way.

Taking to his official X account, the ninth Earl Spencer shared a beautiful photo of a stone he had made containing Otis' ashes, which he buried in the grounds of his family home, Althorp House. The stunning stone, which was adorned with his name, shone in the sunshine in the image.

Alongside the photo were the words: "Buried my wonderful old Lab’s ashes in the Park at Althorp today – the handsome stone carved by BB, who’s worked at Althorp for more than 60 years."

Friends and fans of the Earl shared their condolences in the comments section. Reverend Richard Coles said: "Dear old Otis."

One fan added: "It is hard losing our furry friends. Diana will take good care of him. You may see a butterfly." Meanwhile, a second wrote: "I'm so sorry for your loss of Otis. They take a piece of us with them. BB made a lovely marker. You’re in my prayers. RIP Otis."

© Instagram Otis died last year

Charles announced news of his dog's passing last July, writing: "Farewell to Otis, our wonderful Labrador, who had to be put to sleep last night," Charles shared. "He was nearly 13. Otis will now join his father, Karoo, and grandmother, Ella, in a beautiful spot in the Park at @althorphouse.

"Everyone at Althorp loved Otis – several people here have talked today of his having been a 'total legend'. The place won't be the same without his wise, sweet, intelligent presence. He was extremely special."

Whilst Otis will no doubt remain in the hearts of all who knew him at Althorp, Charles revealed on 1 February that he had welcomed a brand-new addition to his sprawling home.

Charles shared the most adorable photo of his new pooch, who looked precious in a candid snap posted on his Instagram Stories alongside the words: "New pup."

Following news of his new pup's arrival, Charles shared a second photo of the dog on Valentine's Day after they received their second jab.

© Instagram The Earl introduced an adorable new family member last month

"Three months old, first night out. Always a relief when the second puppy jab is done…," Charles wrote alongside the image, showing the pup cosied up in a porch area of Althorp House.

Charles is yet to reveal the name of his new arrival, but it's safe to say that his followers are eager to find out.

"He's so adorable! What's his name?" one replied. A second added: "Oh my goodness. Doggy coveting here." Meanwhile, a third penned: "Cute, lovely dog. Do you have a name? And what breed?"

