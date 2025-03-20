Meghan Markle shares gorgeous photo of Princess Lilibet to mark special day

Meghan Markle melted hearts on Thursday as she heralded the arrival of spring with the sweetest photo of her daughter, Princess Lilibet.

The mother of two took to Instagram to share a picture of Lilibet picking strawberries. The youngster could be seen with a basket full of the sweet treat in varying stages of ripeness. Lilibet was also seen holding a strawberry. She was mostly obscured in the image, with only her arms and hands on show, but she was wearing a pretty grey jumper.

In her caption, Meghan said: "Cheers to the first day of spring!"

During Meghan's latest lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, it was revealed that Lilibet enjoyed picking strawberries. In the fifth episode, she even made a cameo appearance in a photo where she was seen picking some.

© Instagram Lilibet often picks strawberries with her mother

Speaking about the batch of jam that she was serving to her guests, Abigail Spencer and Kelly McKee Zajfen, Meghan said: "Lili and I actually made this batch together. She picked all those berries with me, and then she's like: 'No, no mama I’ll do it' and she wants to try, she's like 'I'll stir it, I'll mash it'." "She's proud."

A picture then flashed up on the screen showing Lilibet adding a juicy strawberry to a basket full of berries on the grass at their beautiful family home. Alongside her hand, a corner of her outfit was visible, and she was sporting a long-sleeved pink top and a pair of floral leggings for her alfresco outing.

© Netflix Lilibet made a surprise appearance in Meghan's show

The children eat very healthily, Meghan revealed in the show. "We have a veggie platter every day at our house," she told the camera as she prepared crudités for her guests.

The mother of two ensured it was presented beautifully, and in another episode, she admitted she thinks that's why her kids eat so well. "You eat with your eyes first," she pointed out.

© Instagram / @meghan Lilibet enjoys helping her family with the cooking

This wholesome moment with her daughter was just one of the sweet family stories Meghan shared throughout the episode. She was cooking Abigail and Kelly salt-baked fish for lunch, inspired by a summer cook-along with her children.

Meghan revealed that Prince Archie had caught two trout while fishing last summer. She further revealed that she had "fun" teaching both of her offspring how to salt-bake a fish at the time.

