Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie pictured in new photos with mum Dara

Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie looked so sweet in a carousel of new photos with his mother, Dara Huang.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Dara uploaded an array of sun-drenched pictures that showed the architect enjoying an afternoon in London with her son.

One showed Dara sweetly hugging Wolfie at Kew Gardens, while a second showed the mother-of-one embracing her son among a cluster of daffodils.

For their sweet outing, the interior designer looked sporty dressed in a chocolate brown T-shirt and a pair of black leggings. Wolfie, meanwhile, donned a pair of navy shorts and a black top emblazoned with a bright green motif.

Sharing a glimpse inside their outing, Dara wrote in her caption: "Sneak peek inside! I've always been inspired by nature when it comes to design. These are the things I found most interesting with my son we collect photos of beautiful objects, then I go home and sketch the ones that spoke to me most into lighting and wall sculptures."

Dara shares Wolfie with her ex-fiance, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The pair were previously engaged before parting ways in 2018, two years after welcoming their son.

Dara, Edoardo, and Beatrice all remain on excellent terms. Talking about co-parenting, Dara previously told Harper's Bazaar: "Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think, 'The more, the merrier.'

© Getty Images Beatrice, Edoardo and Wolfie at the Christmas Day service in 2024

"I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him – because it didn't have to be so easy."

When Wolfie isn't spending time with Beatrice and Edoardo in their sprawling Cotswolds farmhouse, he lives with his mother in Chelsea, London.

© Instagram Dara's London home is a feast for the eyes

Dara's swanky townhouse is swoon-worthy and boasts a formal dining room complete with a bold ceiling design, a gorgeous lounge with boucle seats, a minimalist bathroom and a luxe roof terrace.

Wolfie's new sibling

Back in January, Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed their second daughter together – a baby girl called Athena.

© Instagram Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed baby Athena on 22 January

Following her birth, the Palace released a statement which read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday January 22 at 12.57pm, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London."

© Getty Images Edoardo and Beatrice tied the knot in 2020

The couple chose Elizabeth as one of their daughter's middle names in honour of Beatrice's beloved grandmother, the late Queen, who died in 2022.

The pair also share a daughter called Sienna whom they welcomed in September 2021.