Princess Rajwa of Jordan's baby daughter Iman has the cutest smile in new family photos

Princess Rajwa of Jordan is celebrating her first Mother's Day, with her husband Crown Prince Hussein sharing heartwarming new photos of their baby daughter, Princess Iman.

Mother's Day in Jordan takes place on 21 March, giving the Jordanian royals a chance to delight royal watchers with more intimate family moments.

© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock Princess Iman arrived on 3 August

In the caption, Crown Prince Hussein remarked: "To my beloved mother and my loving wife, your presence fills our lives with joy, and your love is the true meaning of giving. Happy Mother's Day."

One of the striking images captured the little princess playing on the floor alongside her grandmother, Queen Rania, all while her doting dad looked on with pride.

In a more candid moment, another portrait shows loving mum Princess Rajwa lifting her cheerful tot high into the air.

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa welcomed their little girl, Princess Iman - who is named after the Prince's sister - in August 2024.

Shortly after the birth of their first child, Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan told our sister publication HELLO! ARABIA: "We are overjoyed to begin this new chapter in our lives. Our family is growing, and we are excited to welcome our little one into the world."

© Instagram / @queenrania The Jordan royal even let her baby granddaughter join in on a Zoom call shortly after she was born

Queen Rania also took to social media to write: "Iman, you've already got a hold of my heart. Our family has never been happier."

The young princess is the first grandchild of Queen Rania and King Abdullah. Six months later, their daughter Princess Iman gave birth to her first child - Princess Amina - in February.

"My darling Iman is now a mother," announced Queen Rania. "We're grateful and overjoyed to meet Amina, our family's newest blessing. Congratulations Jameel and Iman – may God bless you and your precious little girl."