Zara Tindall's genius parenting hack for children Mia, Lena and Lucas revealed following sweet family outing

As a mother of three, it comes as no surprise that Zara Tindall has a few tricks up her sleeve when it comes to parenting her adorable brood with her husband, Mike.

The doting mother to Mia, ten, Lena, six, and Lucas, three, last week Zara gave royal watchers a glimpse of how she manages to keep track of her excitable trio, particularly when they are running around at the various equestrian competitions she so frequently participates in.

© Joe Giddens - PA Images Mia's air tag can be seen attached to her denim shorts

Last Saturday, Zara stepped out at the Burghley Horse Trials in Lincolnshire with her Tindall team, and what couldn’t go unnoticed was that her eldest daughter had an AirTag strapped to her shorts.

The annual event typically attracts more than 170,000 visitors, so arming Mia with an AirTag is a sure-fire way for Zara to keep track of her, even if they were to get separated.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Mike has previously opened up about his sporty daughter

The small accessory costs £35 and is described by Apple as "a super-easy way to keep track of your stuff… The whole process is anonymous and encrypted to protect your privacy."

Mia, along with her younger sister, has often been described by their dad as sporty, with Mike previously telling HELLO! about their love of all sports. The girls are often captured playing in the grass whilst their Olympian mother competes.

Having the device is likely to bring Zara peace of mind while she gets in the zone for her competitions.

This year, the horse trials, which took place from 3rd to 5th September, saw the Tindalls make a slew of incredible family memories, as they were joined by Zara's brother Peter Phillips and his new girlfriend, Harriet Sperling.

© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce Harriet Sperling catches royal rascal Lucas Tindall

One adorable photo showed Lucas climbing on his uncle's back as he enjoyed a piggyback ride.

During the competition, Zara suffered a fall but thankfully wasn’t badly hurt. However, she was almost late to her horse inspection.

© Getty Lucas Tindall climbs on the back of his uncle, Peter Phillips

An onlooker told HELLO!: "They were calling for Zara, and she was double-checking the time as she had got to the arena with plenty of time to spare, having ridden up on her bike.

"She then sprinted off down the hill to her horse, quickly took the rug off him, and ran back up to the arena, where she made it to the inspection by the skin of her teeth.

© James Whatling Zara had to sprint up the hill with her horse before the first inspection

"You would have never known, though, once she was in the arena for the inspection."

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast