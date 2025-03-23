Royal rushed to hospital following injury at charity event

Princess Margriet of the Netherlands has been treated in hospital, following a fall. According to the Dutch news agency, ANP, the royal broke her upper arm while taking part in the Hollandse 100 – a charity event held at Thialf ice rink in Heerenveen in Friesland.

© Shutterstock Princess Margriet injured her upper arm after skating in the Hollandse 100 on Sunday

As reported by the NL Times, an official spokesperson for the event confirmed that Princess Margriet had been rushed to the hospital via ambulance "as a precaution", after falling on the ice, but was "fully responsive" and had since completed a check-up.

Moments after Princess Margriet's fall, the aunt of the reigning monarch, King Willem-Alexander, was surrounded by emergency personnel. Her sons, Prince Bernhard of Orange, and Prince Pieter Maurits of Orange, were promptly by her side.

© Shutterstock The royal was taken to the hospital in an ambulance

Following the accident, Princess Margriet will likely take time to recover at her current residence, Het Loo House, which she shares with her husband, Pieter van Vollenhoven.

The Hollandse 100, which took place on March 23rd, typically involves 10 kilometers of skating followed by 90 kilometers of cycling, in aid of lymph node cancer research.

An event dear to both Princess Margriet and Prince Bernhard's hearts, the latter founded the Lymph&Co foundation in 2016, three years after he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. While Bernhard has since recovered, he has continued to spread awareness, while raising money for groundbreaking scientific research.

© Shutterstock Princess Margriet supported Prince Bernhard at the Hollandse 100 in 2024

In recent years, Prince Bernhard has completed the Hollandse 100 with his wife of 25 years, Princess Annette. Princess Margriet has also attended, though she did not go on the ice in 2024. Her nephew, King Willem-Alexander, is yet to respond to the news of her recent fall.

A busy week for the monarch, on March 21, Willem-Alexander was photographed at the Huis ten Bosch Palace in The Hague, after meeting with NATO Secretary, General Mark Rutte. Their catch-up came just one day after the monarch and his wife, Queen Maxima, completed their state trip to Kenya.

© Alamy King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands with Princess Amalia, Princess Beatrix and Princess Margriet with King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain at the state banquet at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam

In the past, King Willem-Alexander and his aunt, Princess Margriet, have teamed up for royal engagements. Back in September last year, the duo were on hand to receive the Dutch medal winners of the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris at Noordeinde Palace.

Margriet has previously joined King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima at the Dutch Grand Prix too, and she was also present for the state banquet, which was held on April 17, 2024, in Amsterdam. The high-profile event was held to welcome Spanish royals, King Felipe and Queen Letizia, during their two-day state visit.